From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Jan 14 2023 (Updated 01/16/23)Time to Close Guantanamo Prison
CodePink U.C. Law School Action Demands Closure of Guantamamo, Prosecution of John Yoo
CodePink San Francisco Bay Area hosted a demonstration and press conference at U.C. Berkeley Law School on January 11, the 21st anniversary of Guantanamo Prison. They demanded that the Biden administration close Guantanamo, free the 20 men cleared for release yet still detained, and prosecute U.C. law professor John Yoo for complicity in torture. It was John Yoo, currently earning close to $500,000 a year at a taxpayer-funded university, who provided the Bush administration with the legalistic rationale to inflict torture at US prisons throughout the world.
Dean Chemerinsky, the co-directors of the International Human Rights Law Clinic at the law school, Berkeley Peace and Justice Commission members, and law school students were invited to speak at the press conference. Professor Yoo was asked to contribute to the newly established Guantanamo Survivors Fund. They did not appear, but letters were left for them at the school's office of the dean.
Local Code Pink Joins Organizations World Wide To Demand Closure of US Guantanamo Prison | Close Guantanamo/ Prosecute Yoo for Torture | Indyradio updates: Guantánamo 21, Wikileaks Down | Fire John Yoo!
See Also: War Criminals Of The World Fight — Spilling The People’s Blood (2022) | America's Torture Chamber: 20 Years of Guantanamo... It Must Be Closed NOW! (2022) | Guantánamo, Off the Record: 20 Years in the Fight (2022) | September 11, the “war on terror” and the criminalization of American politics (2021) | 20 years since 9/11 and the “war on terror” (2021) | Whose Security? Communities Resisting Post-9/11 Global Security Framework (2021) | Rally: Shut Guantanamo and Prosecute John "Torturer" Yoo (2019) | Executioner Merrick Garland, Denier of GTMO Prisoner Rights (2016)
Related Features: University of California Continues to Shelter War Criminal Professor (2016) | 4th of July Anti-Torture Demonstration (2009) | National Day of Resistance to U.S. Torture (2009) | Protest Against John Yoo at Boalt Hall Graduation (2009) | Berkeley Protests Against John Yoo (2008) | Berkeley Protests John Yoo's Justice Department Torture Memos (2004)
Dean Chemerinsky, the co-directors of the International Human Rights Law Clinic at the law school, Berkeley Peace and Justice Commission members, and law school students were invited to speak at the press conference. Professor Yoo was asked to contribute to the newly established Guantanamo Survivors Fund. They did not appear, but letters were left for them at the school's office of the dean.
Local Code Pink Joins Organizations World Wide To Demand Closure of US Guantanamo Prison | Close Guantanamo/ Prosecute Yoo for Torture | Indyradio updates: Guantánamo 21, Wikileaks Down | Fire John Yoo!
See Also: War Criminals Of The World Fight — Spilling The People’s Blood (2022) | America's Torture Chamber: 20 Years of Guantanamo... It Must Be Closed NOW! (2022) | Guantánamo, Off the Record: 20 Years in the Fight (2022) | September 11, the “war on terror” and the criminalization of American politics (2021) | 20 years since 9/11 and the “war on terror” (2021) | Whose Security? Communities Resisting Post-9/11 Global Security Framework (2021) | Rally: Shut Guantanamo and Prosecute John "Torturer" Yoo (2019) | Executioner Merrick Garland, Denier of GTMO Prisoner Rights (2016)
Related Features: University of California Continues to Shelter War Criminal Professor (2016) | 4th of July Anti-Torture Demonstration (2009) | National Day of Resistance to U.S. Torture (2009) | Protest Against John Yoo at Boalt Hall Graduation (2009) | Berkeley Protests Against John Yoo (2008) | Berkeley Protests John Yoo's Justice Department Torture Memos (2004)
2023-01-21 Annual SF Counter-Protest of Anti-Abortion March Comes Amid New Post-Roe Reality Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | U.S. | Government & Elections2022-12-22 Bountiful Mink "Liberation Season" Hits Ohio and Michigan, Leading to Closure of Massive Farm Front Page | U.S. | Animal Liberation2022-12-14 KPFA Facing Layoffs, Massive Budget Shortfall After US Marshals Seize $305,000 of Reserves Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Media Activism & Independent Media | East Bay | U.S.2022-11-24 Largest Walkout in the History of US Higher Education Demands Fair Contract Front Page | Labor & Workers | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | California2022-11-13 Elected Leaders and Weapons Makers Urged to Deescalate Risk of Apocalypse Front Page | Anti-War | Central Valley | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula2022-11-06 UN Condemns US Economic Embargo on Cuba, Ongoing Since 1959 Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | International | Americas2022-10-10 Beloved Community Activist Tony Coleman Passes Away Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco | East Bay2022-09-28 As Extreme Climate Events Increase, Demand for Change Intensifies Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.2022-09-24 Hundreds Rally for Protection of Sacred Tribal Land from Mining Project Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | South Bay | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2022-09-04 Alt-Right Far Outnumbered by Counter-Protesters at Central Valley Anti-Gay Demo Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Central Valley2022-08-17 Security Guards Sent by OUSD to End Occupation Assault Community Members Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network