East Bay Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Close Guantanamo/ Prosecute Yoo for Torture

Date:
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
U.C. Berkeley Law School, Bancroft Way @ College Ave., Berkeley
“The greatest purveyor of violence in the world : My own Government, I can not be Silent.”― Martin Luther King Jr

Professor John Yoo is “the man who famously butchered the U.S. Constitution in order to give the CIA the legal authority to conduct medieval torture." He continues to teach at UC Berkeley Law School. He should be prosecuted for complicity in torture and imprisoned. He gave legal justification for torturing Muslim men turned over for bounty to the military for CIA torture at Abu Graib, black sites, and Guantanamo. We are calling for his prosecution. Torture is NEVER legal.

Meet 12:45pm at Caffe Strada, Bancroft Way @ College Ave. Proceed together at 1pm to the Law School across the street. We have Yoo posters, orange jumpsuits & hoods, letter to deliver to Yoo and Law School Dean Chemerinsky, flyers for law school students. Picket, speakers, songs for Yoo (come sing!), join letter delivery asking Yoo to contribute to the Guantanamo Survivors' Fund Give to the Guantanamo Survivors Fund | No More Guantanamos: https://www.nogitmos.org/guantanamo-survivors-fund

Host: CodePink. Endorsers (list in formation): Berkeley No More Guantanamos, Progressive Democrats of America Oakland, Triple Justice, Extinction Rebellion Peace.

This action on the 21st anniversary of the opening of the prison at Guantánamo Bay will highlight Professor John Yoo's complicity in U.S. torture and call for his prosecution. Yoo provided erroneous legal cover for the U.S. military and CIA to torture captured Muslim men, most of whom have never been charged with crimes, yet spent years at Guantanamo where they were treated inhumanely and tortured. There are less than 40 remaining prisoners. Professor Yoo should be prosecuted, not teaching law at our public university. We've invited Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky to speak. In 2014 Chemerinsky, then Dean of UC Irvine Law School, said in "Nation" magazine and in a KPFK interview that Yoo should be criminally prosecuted: "I think he [John Yoo] should be,” Chemerinsky said. “All who planned, all who implemented, all who carried out the torture should be criminally prosecuted. How else do we as a society express our outrage? How else do we deter it in the future, except by criminal prosecutions?”
 https://www.thenation.com/article/prosecute-john-yoo-says-law-school-dean-erwin-chemerinsky/
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/01112023
Yoo enabled torture at Abu Ghraib
abu_ghraib.jpg
https://www.codepink.org/01112023
