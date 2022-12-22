From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Thu Dec 22 2022ALF Action Leads to Closure of Largest US Mink Farm
Bountiful Mink "Liberation Season" Hits Ohio and Michigan, Leading to Closure of Massive Farm
Mink "liberation season" generally runs June through October in the US. Newly born mink are too young to be set free before that, and it may be too late for most of them if it happens much later. By the end of every year, they face certain death by anal electrocution, gassing or clubbing, in order for their pelts to be turned into expensive fashion accessories. This year, the season ran a little late, but turned out to be the largest in nearly a decade.
On November 8, the Animal Liberation Front (ALF) claimed credit for the liberation of 1,000 captive mink from a farm in Massillon, Ohio. The following day, ALF took credit for the liberation of 800 more captive mink, this time from Pipkorn Farm in Powers, Michigan. The same mink "farm" had been raided by the Earth Liberation Front, a sister organization, in 1999. On November 14, ALF painted their insignia at Lion Farms in Van Wert County, Ohio, where perhaps 10,000 or more captive mink were liberated. In December, another 4,000 captive mink were liberated from Scholten Farm in Wayland, Michigan, marking the fourth liberation from an American fur farm in the last two months. Additionally, ALF claimed extensive damage was done to ten Scholten farm vehicles, the water supply, and killing devices.
Lion Farms is the largest mink farm in the US and, apparently, the action on November 14 has led to its closure. Lion Farms' owner, Rien Leeijen, told employees on December 19 that he was selling the business, and that their final day of work will be December 23.
