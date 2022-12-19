4000 More Captive Mink Find Freedom in Michigan, Farm Sabotaged by Animal Liberation Press Office

In an anonymous communique received by the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, activists have claimed responsibility for the liberation of 4000 captive mink from Scholten Farm in Wayland, Michigan (260 139th Avenue). This is the fourth liberation from an American fur farm in the last 2 months. Extensive damage to ten farm vehicles, the water supply and killing devices were also claimed.