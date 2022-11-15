Animal Liberation Front Liberates 800 More Captive Mink in Michigan by Animal Liberation Press Office

On November 9, in a second communique received in as many days by the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, the Animal Liberation Front (ALF) has taken credit for the liberation of 800 more captive mink, this time from Pipkorn Farm in Michigan. The same mink "farm" had been raided by the Earth Liberation Front, a sister organization, in 1999. Every last animal was freed in the latest raid.