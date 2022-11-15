Animal Liberation Front Liberates Thousands of Captive Mink in Ohio by Animal Liberation Press Office

Although no communique has yet been received by the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, the Animal Liberation Front (ALF) left their insignia at the sight in Ohio where perhaps tens of thousands of captive mink were liberated last night. Lion Farms, at 2707 Hoaglin Road in Van Wert, Ohio (shown here) was the mink prison targeted.