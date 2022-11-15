From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Animal Liberation Front Liberates Thousands of Captive Mink in Ohio
Although no communique has yet been received by the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, the Animal Liberation Front (ALF) left their insignia at the sight in Ohio where perhaps tens of thousands of captive mink were liberated last night. Lion Farms, at 2707 Hoaglin Road in Van Wert, Ohio (shown here) was the mink prison targeted.
As the pelting season grows to a close, these animals were slated for certain death by anal electrocution, gassing or clubbing within the next few weeks, at the age of around seven months, when it is most profitable for their "owners" to kill them. Despite being caged for their entire short and brutish lives, captive mink remain genetically wild, and have been proven capable of survival in the wild by the time they are several months old.
The two previous liberations this month were at Tonn's Mink Farm, 3270 Pigeon Run Road SW, in Massillon, Ohio, operated by Dennis and Wanda Tonn and Pipkorn in Powers, Michigan, run by Thomas and Steve Pipkorn.
Mink killers and their apologists will say the most ridiculous things to try and mitigate their losses after raids like these. In media accounts on this liberation alone, we have heard the following absurdities spouted as if fact, when in reality they are completely false:
• Many or most of the escaped animals were run over and killed by cars. One idiot even stated a snowplow was used to scoop up the bodies.
In reality, mink farms are located in rural areas with little traffic, mink are quick and solitary animals, and it beggars belief to imagine them aggregating in the road waiting to be run over by the rare passing vehicle. FALSE!
• Many or most freed animals returned to the farm for shelter or food, or because they loved their captors.
Very funny. And FALSE!
• Captive mink are domesticated.
Despite even generations in captivity, it has been shown scientifically that mink remain genetically wild, and studies with radio-collared mink demonstrate clearly the animals are capable of surviving in the wild. No, they won't starve or freeze to death. Seriously FALSE!
• Released captives are roaming the neighborhoods killing livestock, fish in koi bonds (you can't make this stuff up, and (gasp) family pets.
Captive, now free and wild mink disperse quickly and and are semi-aquatic animals who have no desire to be anywhere near humans and their "livestock" or pets. There may be some minimal impact on the local ecosystems temporarily while the animals disperse and learn their way around, but no habitats are decimated or overrun or rendered free of other small animals. And no, the animals do not kill wantonly and more than they need to survive, as one commentator had the audacity to suggest. FALSE!
Don't believe those who profit from animal abuse, or who just like to hear themselves spout off about things they know nothing about. And harbor, as we do, special disdain for supposed animal defenders who repeat their rhetoric.
The Animal Liberation Front and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of all innocent, non-human animals. A copy of the Final Nail, a listing of known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.wordpress.com/
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
As many as 40,000 mink were released from their cages
Tue, Nov 15, 2022 7:18PM
