Largest US Fur Farm, Recently Raided by ALF, Closes
Ohio: The largest mink farm in the U.S. is closing on Friday. The owner of North America’s largest mink farm, located in Van Wert County, Ohio is closing down the business and selling it, according to the farm’s operations manager, Eddie Meyer.
Last month, at least 10,000 mink were liberated from this hell of humanity's making by the Animal Liberation Front.
This is what illegal direct action achieves - closing in one night what years of opposition could not.
No longer will thousands of wild animals be held captive, then murdered in the cruel fur trade at this location. Numerous similar captive animal facilities have closed due to the economic impact of these raids in the past. There have been three previous liberations this year: Tonn's Mink Farm in Massillon, Ohio, Pipkorn Farm in Powers, Michigan, and most recently Scholten Farm in Michigan. None of the activists responsible for the liberations have been identified or apprehended.
The number of fur farms in America has dwindled from more than 300 in the 1990s to less than 100 today, as the fur industry continues its steady decline into oblivion.
The Animal Liberation Front and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of all innocent, non-human animals. A copy of the Final Nail, a listing of known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.wordpress.com/
Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
