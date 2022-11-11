top
U.S. Animal Liberation

Animal Liberation Front Liberates 1000 Captive Mink in Massillon, Ohio

by Animal Liberation Press Office
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 12:25PM
"Motivated by Love and Respect for [Animal Liberation Martyr] Barry Horne"
sm_usa_mink_nov22b2.jpg
original image (443x591)
In a communique received on November 8 by the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, the Animal Liberation Front (ALF) has taken credit for the liberation of a thousand captive mink from a farm in Massillon, Ohio. The animals were slated for certain death by anal electrocution, gassing or clubbing within the next few weeks, at the age of around seven months, when it is most profitable for their "owners" to kill them. Despite being caged for their entire short and brutish lives, captive mink remain genetically wild, and have been proven capable of survival in the wild by the time they are several months old.

The communique reads, in part:
"MOTIVATED BY LOVE AND RESPECT FOR BARRY HORNE, ANIMAL LIBERATIONISTS FREED 1,000 MINK SLATED FOR CERTAIN DEATH THIS MONTH IN MASSILLON OHIO. THE FRIENDLY GUARD DOG GRACIOUSLY STOPPED BARKING, AIDING US IN OUR MISSION EVEN AS THE MINK SCREAMED IN EXCITEMENT ABOUT THEIR FREEDOM.

A NEARBY FARM WAS VISITED AS WELL, WHICH PREVIOUSLY HAD BEEN CONFIRMED TO HAVE MINK AND THERE WERE NO SURVIVORS FOUND...

WE HOPE THIS INSPIRES YOU, DEAR READERS, TO DESTROY ALL CAGES. WE ACT IN SOLIDARITY WITH ALL IMPRISONED BEINGS, INCLUDING THE BRAVE SOULS AT THE MASSILLON CHILD PRISON WHO HAVE COURAGEOUSLY RIOTED FOR THEIR FREEDOM. THERE HAS NOT BEEN A MINK LIBERATION IN THE LAND UNDER US OCCUPATION SINCE 2019. WE HOPE THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF A RESURGENCE! CHECK OUT FINALNAIL.COM TO FIND A LIST OF ANIMAL TORTURE AND MURDER FACILITIES."

To read the entire communique, visit the Press Office website here:
https://animalliberationpressoffice.org/NAALPO/2022/11/08/alf-liberate-1000-mink-in-memory-of-barry-horne-ohio-usa-2/

The Animal Liberation Front and other anonymous activists utilize economic sabotage in addition to the direct liberation of animals from conditions of abuse and imprisonment to halt needless animal suffering. By making it more expensive to trade in the lives of innocent, sentient beings, they maintain the atrocities against our brothers and sisters are likely to occur in smaller numbers; their goal is to abolish the exploitation, imprisonment, torture and killing of all innocent, non-human animals. A copy of the Final Nail, a listing of known fur farms in North America, is available here: https://finalnail.wordpress.com/

----------------------------------------------

Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org

For more information: http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org/
§Mink cages
by Animal Liberation Press Office
Fri, Nov 11, 2022 12:25PM
usa_mink_nov22a2.jpg
http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org/
