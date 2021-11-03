From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Nov 3 2021 (Updated 11/05/21)Day of the Dead Protest at Nancy Pelosi's House
March and Rally for Medicare for All in San Francisco Demands Pelosi Take Action
On October 30, the Day of the Dead, protesters gathered at San Francisco's Alta Plaza Park and marched to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house, a few blocks away. Signs declared health care to be a human right and demanded Medicare for All. One, carried by "Red Berets" was an American flag marked with the year other countries instituted national health care on the stripes. "What About Us???" was written on the bottom line.
In front of Speaker Pelosi's elegant house, speakers blasted Pelosi's refusal to work for Medicare for All. Doctor Ana Malinow noted that Pelosi had indeed been trick or treating this Halloween season, the trick being the lack of health care for all and the treat being the massive giveaways to her supporters in corporate America. Vara Ramakrishnan spoke of how fascists always start by attacking the women because of their power, as is happening in Texas. Pointing an accusing finger at the speaker's house, she said that Pelosi had had the necessary votes for Medicare for All during the Obama years, but buckled to her supporters in the healthcare and insurance industries.
Day of the Dead Protest in Front of Nancy Pelosi's House | Day of the Dead Vigil and Rally for Medicare for All in San Francisco
A monthly "People's Assembly" is scheduled for November 5 at Pelosi's home: Pelosi People's Assembly, Vegan Dinner, Extinction Dance, Campout
See Also: A Parable About Speaker Nancy Pelosi | War Is Killing the Planet/ International Day of Peace | Is Nancy Pelosi Addicted -- to War? | Millionaire Democratic SF Rep Pelosi, Real Estate Donations & Eviction Moratorium | Nancy and Paul Pelosi Making Millions in Stock Trades in Companies She Actively Regulates | Tell Pelosi: Take Action for Palestine | Protest At Pelosi's SF Office Over Military Support For Israeli Government & Evictions
In front of Speaker Pelosi's elegant house, speakers blasted Pelosi's refusal to work for Medicare for All. Doctor Ana Malinow noted that Pelosi had indeed been trick or treating this Halloween season, the trick being the lack of health care for all and the treat being the massive giveaways to her supporters in corporate America. Vara Ramakrishnan spoke of how fascists always start by attacking the women because of their power, as is happening in Texas. Pointing an accusing finger at the speaker's house, she said that Pelosi had had the necessary votes for Medicare for All during the Obama years, but buckled to her supporters in the healthcare and insurance industries.
Day of the Dead Protest in Front of Nancy Pelosi's House | Day of the Dead Vigil and Rally for Medicare for All in San Francisco
A monthly "People's Assembly" is scheduled for November 5 at Pelosi's home: Pelosi People's Assembly, Vegan Dinner, Extinction Dance, Campout
See Also: A Parable About Speaker Nancy Pelosi | War Is Killing the Planet/ International Day of Peace | Is Nancy Pelosi Addicted -- to War? | Millionaire Democratic SF Rep Pelosi, Real Estate Donations & Eviction Moratorium | Nancy and Paul Pelosi Making Millions in Stock Trades in Companies She Actively Regulates | Tell Pelosi: Take Action for Palestine | Protest At Pelosi's SF Office Over Military Support For Israeli Government & Evictions
11/03/21 March and Rally for Medicare for All in San Francisco Demands Pelosi Take Action Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | Government & Elections10/21/21 Demonstrators at Facebook CEO’s Palo Alto Home Demand Zuckerberg Be Removed Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Peninsula | California | U.S.09/27/21 Dozens of Pro-Choice Protests Hit Northern California, Along with Nationwide Actions Front Page | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/20/21 Climate Protest Signs and Street Theater Shut Down San Francisco's Montgomery Street Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco08/17/21 Activists Set Up Tents and Demonstrate for Alternatives to Being on the Streets Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections08/17/21 15,910 Square Miles of Critical Habitat Added to Existing Salish Sea Protections Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/17/21 Yemeni Community Holds Memorial for Children Killed in US-Saudi Bombing in 2018 Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International07/28/21 Construction of Tar Sands Oil Pipeline Violates Treaty Rights of Minnesota Tribes Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia07/27/21 Report Finds CA Oil Emits More Carbon Dioxide Than Global Supply Refined in State Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California07/27/21 Dead Whales Washing Up on Bay Area Beaches Is a Wake-up Call Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | California | Animal Liberation07/27/21 Photographs of 'Beckwourth' Pack Captured on Trail Camera Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Animal Liberation
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network