



With our votes and taxes, we are enabling the destruction of life on earth. We need a peace economy to replace this suicidal situation.

We are angry that these players profited handsomely from the 20-year war in Afghanistan. We are grieving that they are destroying the planet worldwide. We are outraged that they are siphoning over 50% of the U.S. federal budget for continuing wars, while people all over the planet are suffering from the climate emergency, pandemic, going hungry, seeing their clean water and air destroyed by wars, resource extraction and fossil fuel emissions, and fearing the future for their children and all beings.



The war economy supplies huge short-term profits to these war profiteers and we are calling them out!



Speaker Nancy Pelosi's majority in Congress siphons over 50% of our federal budget to fund the skyrocketing costs of war and Pentagon operations with their huge greenhouse gas emissions. Pelosi insists on spending our money on continual wars and refuses to support Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, affordable housing, education, elder and child care, clean water, air, and food -- the things that give life and peace a chance.



BlackRock is making a killing on killing with its investments in the war economy and planet destroying fossil fuel and nuclear industries, earning a handsome profit for its investors (



Lockheed buys Congress with it's generous campaign contributions, acting as the U.S. State Dept. and Pentagon's master, weaponizing space and urging a war on China, and selling weapons to human rights violators like the Israeli government and the Saudis -- who beheaded a journalist, attacked the World Trade Center, and bombed a school bus in Yemen killing 40 children with a 500 pound Lockheed bomb. The Saudis are U.S. allies, thanks to Lockheed, Pelosi, Chevron and BlackRock.



Chevron sits on Lockheed's Board of Directors and is a major Pentagon contractor, supplying fossil fuels for the military's immense greenhouse gas emissions. Chevron's short term thirst for profits, polluting, pillaging and extracting fossil fuels, aided by militarized police forces and private armies, is adding to the planet's death spiral. Chevron is a criminal enterprise.



We are "connecting the dots" to show that divesting from the war economy -- represented by Pelosi, the Pentagon, BlackRock, Lockheed and Chevron-- and investing instead in the peace economy we deserve, is the way out of this tragic situation.



https://blackrocksbigproblem.com/the-problems/ ). For more event information: http://www.codepink.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 31st, 2021 9:38 AM