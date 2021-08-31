top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
View events for the week of 9/21/2021
War Is Killing the Planet/ International Day of Peace
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday September 21
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Papermaster
Location Details
Nancy Pelosi's front door, 2640 Broadway, San Francisco
"War is Literally Killing the Planet". The war economy is brought to you by these players: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, BlackRock Worldwide Investments, Lockheed Martin, and Chevron, and you and I bought front row seats. We're funding it.

With our votes and taxes, we are enabling the destruction of life on earth. We need a peace economy to replace this suicidal situation.
We are angry that these players profited handsomely from the 20-year war in Afghanistan. We are grieving that they are destroying the planet worldwide. We are outraged that they are siphoning over 50% of the U.S. federal budget for continuing wars, while people all over the planet are suffering from the climate emergency, pandemic, going hungry, seeing their clean water and air destroyed by wars, resource extraction and fossil fuel emissions, and fearing the future for their children and all beings.

The war economy supplies huge short-term profits to these war profiteers and we are calling them out!

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's majority in Congress siphons over 50% of our federal budget to fund the skyrocketing costs of war and Pentagon operations with their huge greenhouse gas emissions. Pelosi insists on spending our money on continual wars and refuses to support Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, affordable housing, education, elder and child care, clean water, air, and food -- the things that give life and peace a chance.

BlackRock is making a killing on killing with its investments in the war economy and planet destroying fossil fuel and nuclear industries, earning a handsome profit for its investors (https://blackrocksbigproblem.com/the-problems/).

Lockheed buys Congress with it's generous campaign contributions, acting as the U.S. State Dept. and Pentagon's master, weaponizing space and urging a war on China, and selling weapons to human rights violators like the Israeli government and the Saudis -- who beheaded a journalist, attacked the World Trade Center, and bombed a school bus in Yemen killing 40 children with a 500 pound Lockheed bomb. The Saudis are U.S. allies, thanks to Lockheed, Pelosi, Chevron and BlackRock.

Chevron sits on Lockheed's Board of Directors and is a major Pentagon contractor, supplying fossil fuels for the military's immense greenhouse gas emissions. Chevron's short term thirst for profits, polluting, pillaging and extracting fossil fuels, aided by militarized police forces and private armies, is adding to the planet's death spiral. Chevron is a criminal enterprise.

We are "connecting the dots" to show that divesting from the war economy -- represented by Pelosi, the Pentagon, BlackRock, Lockheed and Chevron-- and investing instead in the peace economy we deserve, is the way out of this tragic situation.

For International Day of Peace, CODEPINK and allies are going to expose the war financiers, war profiteers, and war climate destroyers and call for funding a peace economy instead.
sm_239010939_10159805960156155_6633033382267031631_n.jpg
original image (960x926)
For more event information: http://www.codepink.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Aug 31st, 2021 9:38 AM
§40 Children killed in Yemen by Lockheed bomb
by Cynthia Papermaster
Tuesday Aug 31st, 2021 9:38 AM
sm_img_0049.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
A 500 lb. Lockheed bomb was used by the Saudis to attack a school bus in Yemen 3 years ago. Photo is from Union Square memorial on Aug. 8.
http://www.codepink.org
§Nancy Pelosi writes the checks for war and planet destruction.
by Cynthia Papermaster
Tuesday Aug 31st, 2021 9:38 AM
sm_027fbe03-e30a-4eef-8172-2bf60f5f1ffa.jpeg
original image (3024x4032)
"Emergency intervention" and bake sale for Afghan women at Nancy Pelosi's house on Aug. 19.
http://www.codepink.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 245.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code