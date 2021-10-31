Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

In front of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's residence, which is arguably the most haunted place in SF, for her refusal and neglect to take action in the face of so many deaths in the United States of America, we will have a speaker lineup of local activists, representing medical professional, communities of color, immigrants, LGBTQ+ communities and leaders in SF neighborhoods which have been most affected by COVID-19 deaths.We demand Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

Co-sponsor H.R. 1976 immediately Support to bring the bill onto the floor of the seven committees of jurisdiction for hearing (No More Sabotage!) Proactively build support for H.R.1976 among her democratic colleagues Proactively work to build support for H.R 1976 among her republican friends Hold hearings on CMMI and DCEs, which are handing traditional Medicare to Wall Street Take a public pledge not to accept money from health-related industry

CodePink/Golden Gate

Extinction Rebellion

Freedom Socialist Party/Radical Women

Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP)

Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition

National Nurses United

Shahia Buttar's Campaign and Shahia Buttar

This event is co-sponsored by: