A Parable About Speaker Nancy Pelosi
And the Pentagon budget
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoIn which, in front of her very own house, she cuts up the huge spending cake and distributes gobs of money to Lockheed Martin, Chevron, Blackrock and the military.
But Lady Liberty and the people intervene and the (Code) Pink police intercept her and take her away.
The people make a plea to her via the security camera on the corner of her house to cut (scissors provided) the Pentagon budget in favor of human needs.
