Join CODEPINK and friends at Nancy Pelosi's house to do an "Emergency Intervention" for Pelosi, and a Bake Sale for the Women and Children of Afghanistan.
Our intervention is an attempt to help Speaker Pelosi with her apparent addiction to funding war and weapons manufacturers instead of the needs of her constituents, the country and the world. As Speaker and a leader of the Democrats, she has the power to decide what the federal budget will fund. Over half of the budget goes to the military. Militarism is literally killing the planet. We need the money she gives the Pentagon, Lockheed, Boeing, Raytheon, etc. for healthcare for all, green jobs, education, affordable housing and so many other things that will support our people and the planet. We don't understand why Pelosi prioritizes the military over the people. Is she addicted to war? We need to do an emergency intervention immediately to prevent further loss of life and destruction of the planet.
Bake Sale for Afghanistan
The bake sale will feature homemade organic apple pie and cupcakes. We've spent trillions on the tragic war in Afghanistan. Maybe we can raise some $ for the people who having been living with the terror of drone strikes and U.S. military occupation for 20 years.
At 4pm, after our action, we are invited to join the Sunrise Movement, Extinction Rebellion and others in painting a street mural at Delores Park in SF to ask Pelosi to support a Green New Deal.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-WarView events for the week of 8/19/2021
|Thursday August 19
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Cynthia Papermaster
|Nancy Pelosi's house, 2640 Broadway, in Pacific Heights, San Francisco
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1443183589...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Aug 18th, 2021 12:28 AM
