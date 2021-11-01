top
San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Pelosi People's Assembly, Vegan Dinner, Extinction Dance, Campout
Date Friday November 05
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorCodePink, XR Golden Gate
Location Details
Nancy Pelosi's House, 2640 Broadway (between Divisadero and Scott), San Francisco.
Join monthly "Pelosi People's Assemblies" for San Francisco voters to voice their concerns to their Member of Congress (MOC) Nancy Pelosi. Constituents say Pelosi is MIA, they're unable to communicate with her, no town hall meetings, her office doesn't accept letters or phone calls, she doesn't meet with constituents so we're going to her house so she can hear the people. Many would like Pelosi to Declare a Climate Emergency, cut the gigantic Pentagon budget, close some of the 800 U.S. military bases, stop funneling tax $ to war profiteers and the nuclear and fossil fuel industries, and instead fund Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, green jobs, clean energy, affordable housing, free transportation, and clean up toxic pollution in Bayview Hunters Point and Treasure Island. We'll create and deliver a letter to Pelosi containing our demands. Free vegan dinner and dessert, Billionaires for War perform "More War Please!" skit, live music, poetry, "Extinction Dance" for animals and humans going extinct, optional overnight camping at her house. Peaceful, family friendly event, children and dogs welcome. Guy Fawkes masks available. Fragrance free. Media Contact: pelosiassembly [at] gmail.com.
Remember, remember the 5th of November?
§Hosts: CodePink and Extinction Rebellion Golden Gate
by CodePink, XR Golden Gate
Monday Nov 1st, 2021 10:44 PM
