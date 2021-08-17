From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Aug 17 2021Endangered Orcas’ West Coast Habitat Receives New Federal Protection
15,910 Square Miles of Critical Habitat Added to Existing Salish Sea Protections
Responding to legal pressure from the Center for Biological Diversity, the federal government finalized a new rule on July 30 expanding critical habitat protection along the West Coast for critically endangered Southern Resident killer whales. The population of Southern Residents stands at just 74 orcas. The National Marine Fisheries Service designated 15,910 square miles of new critical habitat, expanding current protections in Washington’s Salish Sea south along the coasts of Washington, Oregon and California to Point Sur.
The final rule, which is more protective than the one proposed in September 2019, follows an April 2019 court-ordered agreement achieved after the Center sued the Trump administration in 2018 for failing to issue habitat protections required by the Endangered Species Act. The expanded critical habitat covers important foraging areas, river mouths and migratory pathways along the Pacific Coast from the Canadian border to Big Sur, California. Added to the current habitat protections in Washington’s inland waters, the total designation encompasses more than 18,000 square miles of marine habitat.
While these orcas spend much of the summer in the Puget Sound and Salish Sea (areas protected as critical habitat in 2006), they travel extensively along the West Coast during the winter and early spring, congregating near coastal rivers to rest and feed on migrating salmon.
Read More
See Also: Federal Rule Protects Endangered Orcas’ West Coast Habitat
Related Feature: Lawsuit Forces Protection for Endangered Orcas' West Coast Habitat
The final rule, which is more protective than the one proposed in September 2019, follows an April 2019 court-ordered agreement achieved after the Center sued the Trump administration in 2018 for failing to issue habitat protections required by the Endangered Species Act. The expanded critical habitat covers important foraging areas, river mouths and migratory pathways along the Pacific Coast from the Canadian border to Big Sur, California. Added to the current habitat protections in Washington’s inland waters, the total designation encompasses more than 18,000 square miles of marine habitat.
While these orcas spend much of the summer in the Puget Sound and Salish Sea (areas protected as critical habitat in 2006), they travel extensively along the West Coast during the winter and early spring, congregating near coastal rivers to rest and feed on migrating salmon.
Read More
See Also: Federal Rule Protects Endangered Orcas’ West Coast Habitat
Related Feature: Lawsuit Forces Protection for Endangered Orcas' West Coast Habitat
08/17/21 Activists Set Up Tents and Demonstrate for Alternatives to Being on the Streets Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections08/17/21 15,910 Square Miles of Critical Habitat Added to Existing Salish Sea Protections Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/17/21 Yemeni Community Holds Memorial for Children Killed in US-Saudi Bombing in 2018 Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International07/28/21 Construction of Tar Sands Oil Pipeline Violates Treaty Rights of Minnesota Tribes Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia07/27/21 Report Finds California Oil Emits More Carbon Dioxide Than Global Supply Refined in State Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California07/27/21 Dead Whales Washing Up on Bay Area Beaches Is a Wake-up Call Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | California | Animal Liberation07/27/21 Photographs of 'Beckwourth' Pack Captured on Trail Camera Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | California | Animal Liberation07/27/21 People's March and Rally Returns in Absence of Pride Parade in San Francisco This Year Front Page | LGBTI / Queer | San Francisco07/27/21 Street Theater, Song and Dance in Protest at Caltrans' Headquarters in Oakland Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay | California07/27/21 Police Use Force to Remove Residents of Longtime Encampment Near Dunphy Park Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin07/27/21 Gerardo Chavez Martinez Did Not Speak English or Understand Police Commands Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: California | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | Peninsula | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Animal Liberation | Environment & Forest Defense | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network