From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tue Feb 2 2021 (Updated 02/03/21)Call for US to End Support of Saudi-Led War
Campaigners in SF and Worldwide Rally for Peace in Yemen
The UN has repeatedly called Yemen the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world, and people around the world reacted on January 25. In-person protests took place in U.S. cities including San Francisco. The former leader of the UK's Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, and academic Cornel West addressed an international online rally. Activists called on President Biden to honor his campaign promise and end the war by ending US support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.
Jeremy Corbyn said that the humanitarian disaster of “cholera, of covid, of hunger, of poverty, of the bombing of schools and hospitals, of the loss of so many children’s lives, and the pollution that the detritus war will leave for decades to come, is entirely of human activity and massive arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region that have taken part in this war.” Dr. West vowed that Yemeni’s humanity will never be rendered invisible.
In San Francisco, speakers addressed the horrors of the war, saying that the conflict has been unbelievably under-reported in the press. The civil war in Yemen began in 2014, and foreign intervention began shortly after when Obama began selling bombs to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. "It's been almost 6 years since the US has been fueling the war on Yemen; the attacks are relentless," said one speaker to a crowd of peace activists in front of the Federal Building. Around the world more than 385 organizations across 25 countries took part in the day of action.
Large "No War on Yemen" Car Caravan and Rallies in San Francisco | As World Demands Peace and Aid for Yemen, Biden Told to 'End Every Aspect of This War'
Jeremy Corbyn said that the humanitarian disaster of “cholera, of covid, of hunger, of poverty, of the bombing of schools and hospitals, of the loss of so many children’s lives, and the pollution that the detritus war will leave for decades to come, is entirely of human activity and massive arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region that have taken part in this war.” Dr. West vowed that Yemeni’s humanity will never be rendered invisible.
In San Francisco, speakers addressed the horrors of the war, saying that the conflict has been unbelievably under-reported in the press. The civil war in Yemen began in 2014, and foreign intervention began shortly after when Obama began selling bombs to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. "It's been almost 6 years since the US has been fueling the war on Yemen; the attacks are relentless," said one speaker to a crowd of peace activists in front of the Federal Building. Around the world more than 385 organizations across 25 countries took part in the day of action.
Large "No War on Yemen" Car Caravan and Rallies in San Francisco | As World Demands Peace and Aid for Yemen, Biden Told to 'End Every Aspect of This War'
02/02/21 Campaigners in SF and Worldwide Rally for Peace in Yemen Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International02/01/21 San José Anti-Eviction Protest Shuts Down Court Hearings, Nine Arrested Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | South Bay | Government & Elections01/31/21 Four Violently Arrested After Providing Food and Supplies to the Vacaville Community Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin01/27/21 University of California Puts Up Fencing and Takes First Steps to Privatize People's Park Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections01/26/21 Windows Broken, Graffiti Attack on South San Francisco Courthouse Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin01/25/21 Anti-Racists Send a Message at San Francisco CIS Headquarters Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California | U.S. | International | Americas | Immigrant Rights01/08/21 Bay Area Reacts to Unprecedented Attack on US Capitol Building by Trump Fascists Front Page | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections11/30/20 Big Year for Moms Includes Reclamation of Home and Co-founders Winning Elected Office Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | East Bay11/08/20 While Planned Protests Turn Festive After Trump's Defeat, Struggle for Justice Continues Front Page | San Francisco | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/03/20 San Francisco Bay Area Gets a Head Start on Protests Demanding No Election Interference Front Page | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/20/20 Nationwide Marches Honor RBG, Urge Getting Out the Vote to Defeat Trump Front Page | Womyn | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Government & Elections
Related Categories: International | San Francisco | U.S. | Anti-War | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network