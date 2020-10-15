From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thu Oct 15 2020 (Updated 10/16/20)Library/Parking Garage Is Litmus Test for the Future of Santa Cruz
City Council and City Manager Advancing Construction Projects Under False Pretenses
Erica Aitken of Reimagine Santa Cruz writes: The next City Council elections will decide the future of Santa Cruz. Do we open our doors to Silicon Valley with luxury rentals and our very own Santana Row? Or do we take control and build beautiful affordable housing for those who work and would like to live here? If we ask ourselves this question, it is because we have recently been the victims of a particularly galling breach of trust from our current City Councilmembers who voted 4 – 2 to replace our current library with a multi-purpose, six-story parking garage flanked by a new library, right where our farmer’s market stands.
The advocates of this project used Measure S, passed in 2016, to morph what was a mandate to upgrade and fix our libraries, into a monstrous block of concrete that would never have been approved by the voters. Even though the Nelson/Nygaard study advised against the garage, the City Council voted for it, ignoring the advice of the study they themselves had commissioned. And we don’t need additional parking spaces. Downtown parking is not only underused but we, as environmentally concerned citizens, want to reduce our dependence on cars.
Read More
See Also: There are Many Reasons to Oppose the Library/Garage/Housing Project in Downtown Santa Cruz | Real Estate PAC Backs Watkins, Brunner and Kalantari-Johnson for Santa Cruz City Council | Santa Cruz City Council Candidate Positions on Sustainable Transportation | Reimagine Santa Cruz
The advocates of this project used Measure S, passed in 2016, to morph what was a mandate to upgrade and fix our libraries, into a monstrous block of concrete that would never have been approved by the voters. Even though the Nelson/Nygaard study advised against the garage, the City Council voted for it, ignoring the advice of the study they themselves had commissioned. And we don’t need additional parking spaces. Downtown parking is not only underused but we, as environmentally concerned citizens, want to reduce our dependence on cars.
Read More
See Also: There are Many Reasons to Oppose the Library/Garage/Housing Project in Downtown Santa Cruz | Real Estate PAC Backs Watkins, Brunner and Kalantari-Johnson for Santa Cruz City Council | Santa Cruz City Council Candidate Positions on Sustainable Transportation | Reimagine Santa Cruz
10/15/20 City Council and City Manager Advancing Construction Projects Under False Pretenses Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/08/20 Glide Memorial's Ongoing Work on Behalf of Economic Justice Front Page | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | Immigrant Rights10/03/20 Demonstrators in Cities Across the Country Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn | Central Valley | Peninsula | U.S.10/01/20 Demonstrators Fear Civil Rights Setbacks with Growing Conservative Majority on SCOTUS Front Page | Womyn | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Government & Elections09/24/20 Facebook Suspends Accounts Over Online Event Targeting Coastal GasLink Pipeline Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Media Activism & Independent Media | Peninsula | U.S. | International09/14/20 Climate Change Takes Center Stage as the West Coast Burns and Burns Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/06/20 Antioch Strikers Call for Immediate Termination of Officer Michael Mellone Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay09/06/20 OPD Regularly Ignores CPRA Requests, Issues Boilerplate Responses Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Media Activism & Independent Media | East Bay | California | Government & Elections09/06/20 Students March on Mission District Police Station, Demand Funds Be Redistributed Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | San Francisco09/06/20 Town Announces Police Sergeant Will Resign After Racially Profiling Black Merchant Front Page | Police State & Prisons | North Bay / Marin09/04/20 Movement to Defund the Police Takes Off in Santa Cruz Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network