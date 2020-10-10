Real Estate PAC Backs Watkins, Brunner and Kalantari-Johnson for Santa Cruz City Council by Santa Cruz News Network

Santa Cruz Together (SCT), the political action committee heavily financed by real estate and property development interests, has endorsed three candidates for Santa Cruz City Council: Sonja Brunner, Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, and Martine Watkins. Santa Cruz Together has reported raising more in financial contributions than any of the individual candidates, and by contributing directly to the PAC, business professionals are able to avoid the $400 cap on individual contributions in the City Council race. Santa Cruz Together has said it intends to use the funds it raises to support the three candidates through digital ads, printing and mailing, and on its website the group facilitates the distribution of the three candidates' campaign signs. Since it was formed in 2018, SCT has flooded the electoral process in the City of Santa Cruz with hundreds of thousands of dollars to oppose renter protections. According to the Santa Cruz Together website, the group supports Watkins due to her record of voting against renter protections while serving on the Santa Cruz City Council, and the group supports Brunner and Kalantari-Johnson because they both opposed Measure M (and other renter protections). "I do not foresee pursuing any new city rent ordinance,” Kalantari-Johnson is quoted as saying on the Santa Cruz Together website.