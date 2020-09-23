Santa Cruz City Council Candidate Positions on Sustainable Transportation by Santa Cruz News Network

Wednesday Sep 23rd, 2020 3:41 PM

The Campaign for Sustainable Transportation has published responses from their survey of Santa Cruz City Council candidates regarding positions on current issues, as well as significant votes before the City Council in the last two years. Four candidates scored 100% on the Campaign for Sustainable Transportation scorecard: Sandy Brown, Kelsey Hill, Kayla Kumar, and Alicia Kuhl (see photo).