Santa Cruz City Council Candidate Positions on Sustainable Transportation
The Campaign for Sustainable Transportation has published responses from their survey of Santa Cruz City Council candidates regarding positions on current issues, as well as significant votes before the City Council in the last two years. Four candidates scored 100% on the Campaign for Sustainable Transportation scorecard: Sandy Brown, Kelsey Hill, Kayla Kumar, and Alicia Kuhl (see photo).
Brown, Hill, Kumar, and Kuhl are the only City Council candidates who oppose the construction of the proposed 6-level library/garage in downtown Santa Cruz.
"Climate action means investing in bike, pedestrian and transit, not more auto infrastructure that encourages auto trips," the Campaign for Sustainable Transportation states on their website. "Santa Cruz can have a beautiful library without building an unnecessary 6-level garage."
"Saving $87 million [debt service on the garage portion] could be used to build far more affordable units than the 50 units proposed for this project."
The candidates full responses to the Campaign for Sustainable Transportation's survey can be read here:
http://www.campaignforsustainabletransportation.org/santa-cruz-city-council-candidate-positions/
