top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
End Police and ICE Presence on Campus
Wed Aug 12 2020
End Police and ICE Presence on Campus
Defunding Police and Ending Police Presence at UCSC
End Police and ICE Presence on Campus
In an interview originally broadcast August 6 on KZSC, a radio station broadcasting from UC Santa Cruz, John Malkin spoke with Vilashini Cooppan, Camilla Hawthorne, and T. J. Demos, three professors at UCSC who co-signed or supported a letter to the Chancellor calling for an end to police and ICE presence on campus. "Our country is witnessing the brutal effects of the entrenched racist history of policing, a history that goes back to 'slave patrols' and 'Indian patrols' and that continues to disproportionately target African Americans, Native Americans, Latinx Americans, and Asian Americans. Our own campus recently witnessed a level of police presence and violence so unprecedented that it swiftly garnered local, state, national, and UC-wide condemnation."

The letter to the Chancellor continues, "I write to denounce the force used against protesting students and the employment—at a cost of $300,000.00 per day—of a police force brought in from neighboring cities and counties, dressed in riot gear, and equipped with military surveillance technology. This is a university campus, and one with a celebrated and valued tradition of student protest. How can we urge our students to 'question authority' when that authority stands deaf before multiple calls to renounce policies that harm, harass, ban, dismiss, and otherwise financially and academically disadvantage its very own students, including a disproportionate number of students of color?"

imc_audio.svg Read More and Listen to the Interview

See Also: Roots of Slavery, Black Lives Matter, Defund Police - Gerald Horne Interview | Community Safety Without Police: Interview with CAHOOTS / White Bird coordinator Tim Black | Oakland Police Banned from Using Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, Grenades at Protests | Changing the Culture of Policing in Our Community and Beyond | The End of Policing - Interview with Alex Vitale
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
08/12/20 Defunding Police and Ending Police Presence at UCSC Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/12/20 Demonstration at Chowchilla Highlights Desperate Conditions Inside Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | Central Valley08/10/20 SF ICE Building Covered with “Bloody” Hands as Part of Statewide Protest Front Page | Police State & Prisons | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights08/08/20 Activists Call San Quentin State Prison a “COVID-19 Execution Chamber” Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections08/01/20 Trump’s Order to Send Federal Agents into U.S. Cities Protested Nationwide Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | U.S.07/31/20 People of Oakland Move Closer to Defunding Police, Refunding the Community Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections07/25/20 Kumeyaay Defend Sacred Land from California Border Wall Construction Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | U.S.07/24/20 Trove of LEO Files Remains Available Despite US Government and Corporate Efforts Front Page | Police State & Prisons | California | U.S. | Government & Elections07/23/20 Arroyo de Cantua: History is Seldom a Straight Road Front Page | Labor & Workers | Central Valley07/22/20 Abolish Police Marchers Target Santa Cruz Mission Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Santa Cruz Indymedia07/21/20 Protesters Shut Down Drive-Thru at Oakland McDonald's Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | East Bay
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Police State & Prisons
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code