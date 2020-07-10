Roots of Slavery, Black Lives Matter, Defund Police - Gerald Horne Interview by John Malkin

Friday Jul 10th, 2020 9:27 PM

Interview with historian Gerald Horne on the roots of slavery, current Black Lives Matters uprisings, calls to defund police and Horne's latest book, “The Dawning of the Apocalypse: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism in the Long Sixteenth Century.”

The Roots of Slavery, Black Lives Matter and Defunding Police – an interview with historian Gerald Horne, author of more than three dozen books including “Jazz and Justice,” “Race to Revolution: The U.S. and Cuba During Slavery and Jim Crow,” and “Black Revolutionary: William Patterson and the Globalization of the African-American Freedom Struggle.” Gerald Horne’s latest book is, “The Dawning of the Apocalypse: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism in the Long Sixteenth Century.” (Monthly Review – June, 2020) Gerald Horne is John J. and Rebecca Moores Professor of African American History at the University of Houston. This interview was originally broadcast on KZSC 88.1 FM in Santa Cruz, California.



From Monthly Review website:

“August 2019 saw numerous commemorations of the year 1619, when what was said to be the first arrival of enslaved Africans occurred in North America. Yet in the 1520s, the Spanish, from their imperial perch in Santo Domingo, had already brought enslaved Africans to what was to become South Carolina. The enslaved people here quickly defected to local Indigenous populations, and compelled their captors to flee. Deploying illuminating research, The Dawning of the Apocalypse is a riveting revision of the “creation myth” of settler colonialism and how the United States was formed. Here, Gerald Horne argues forcefully that, in order to understand the arrival of colonists from the British Isles in the early seventeenth century, one must first understand the “long sixteenth century”—from 1492 until the arrival of settlers in Virginia in 1607.

During this prolonged century, Horne contends, “whiteness” morphed into “white supremacy,” and allowed England to co-opt not only religious minorities but also various nationalities throughout Europe, thus forging a muscular bloc that was needed to confront rambunctious Indigenes and Africans. In retelling the bloodthirsty story of the invasion of the Americas, Horne recounts how the fierce resistance by Africans and their Indigenous allies weakened Spain and enabled London to dispatch settlers to Virginia in 1607. These settlers laid the groundwork for the British Empire and its revolting spawn that became the United States of America.”



“Gerald Horne is one of the great historians of our time. His scholarly erudition is impeccable and his revolutionary fervor is undeniable.”

—Cornel West, public intellectual; author, Race Matters



“Gerald Horne’s extraordinary work brings into focus the emergence and decline of intersectional global histories across Europe, Africa, and Asia, leading to Pan-European colonization. With an acute historian-analytical voice and enthralling storytelling, Horne lays to bare the role of early empires and the defining inhumanity unleashed for material greed which culminated into the Apocalypse of Slavery, White Supremacy, Settler Colonialism, and Capitalism. While questioning the dominant Eurocentric narrative, The Dawning of the Apocalypse also offers us a pathway towards a new Humanity.”

—Danny Glover, Citizen-Artist





