The End of Policing - Interview with Alex Vitale
Interview with author Alex Vitale about his book "The End of Policing" (2017-Verso)
This interview with Alex Vitale about his book "The End of Policing" was originally broadcast on KZSC 88.1 FM on "Transformation Highway" on October 12, 2017. "The problem is not police training, police diversity, or police methods. The problem is the dramatic and unprecedented expansion and intensity of policing in the last forty years, a fundamental shift in the role of police in society. The problem is policing itself." - Alex Vitale ("The End of Policing" published 2017 by Verso)
