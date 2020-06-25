Changing the Culture of Policing in Our Community and Beyond by John Malkin

Thursday Jun 25th, 2020 9:43 PM

"Changing the Culture of Policing in our Community and Beyond" Santa Cruz, California, Thursday, June 25, 2020 - Audio recording

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/06/25/_scpd_forum_june_25_2020_indymedia_edit.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

"Changing the Culture of Policing in our Community and Beyond: An update from Mayor Justin Cummings and Police Chief Andy Mills" Thursday, June 25, 2020, 6:00 to 7:00 PM" - Audio recording of this second zoom "community meeting" in Santa Cruz, California.