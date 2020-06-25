From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
Changing the Culture of Policing in Our Community and Beyond
"Changing the Culture of Policing in our Community and Beyond" Santa Cruz, California, Thursday, June 25, 2020 - Audio recording
Listen now:
"Changing the Culture of Policing in our Community and Beyond: An update from Mayor Justin Cummings and Police Chief Andy Mills" Thursday, June 25, 2020, 6:00 to 7:00 PM" - Audio recording of this second zoom "community meeting" in Santa Cruz, California.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network