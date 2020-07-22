From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Jul 22 2020Mission Santa Cruz Spray Painted and Mission Bell Removed
Abolish Police Marchers Target Santa Cruz Mission
The original Mission Santa Cruz adobe and the replica mission were both spray painted during a demonstration organized in Santa Cruz in support of the abolition of police. The phrase "Fuck Your Citizenship" was painted on the Neary-Rodriguez Adobe, and the phrase "Maldita Cruz" was spray painted on two structures. Additionally, the word "genocide" was painted on the state park plaque, and the mission bell located in Mission Plaza Park was removed.
Two weeks later, Mission Santa Cruz was spray painted again during a march to defund the Santa Cruz Police Department. The phrase "Maldita Cruz," which roughly translates to "cursed cross" or "damned cross," was spray painted on the replica mission, and an American flag was burned on the mission's historical landmark plaque, with the phrase "decolonize everything" spray painted over it. The word "genocide" was spray painted on the back of the historic marker.
Mission Santa Cruz Spray Painted and Mission Bell Removed During Abolish Police March | Santa Cruz Mission Spray Painted Again and More Downtown Fencing Liberated during Defund SCPD March
Two weeks later, Mission Santa Cruz was spray painted again during a march to defund the Santa Cruz Police Department. The phrase "Maldita Cruz," which roughly translates to "cursed cross" or "damned cross," was spray painted on the replica mission, and an American flag was burned on the mission's historical landmark plaque, with the phrase "decolonize everything" spray painted over it. The word "genocide" was spray painted on the back of the historic marker.
Mission Santa Cruz Spray Painted and Mission Bell Removed During Abolish Police March | Santa Cruz Mission Spray Painted Again and More Downtown Fencing Liberated during Defund SCPD March
07/23/20 Arroyo de Cantua: History is Seldom a Straight Road Front Page | Labor & Workers | Central Valley07/22/20 Abolish Police Marchers Target Santa Cruz Mission Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Santa Cruz Indymedia07/21/20 Protesters Shut Down Drive-Thru at Oakland McDonald's Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | East Bay07/21/20 Oaklanders Stepping Up to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 Amongst Unhoused Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | East Bay07/21/20 Murder of Vanessa Guillen: From Me Too to George Floyd Front Page | Racial Justice | Anti-War | Womyn | Central Valley07/21/20 Graffiti and Noise Demo Targets Oakland Mayor's House in the Hills Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | East Bay07/16/20 Protest Sparked by Outrage Upon Release of Body Cam Footage Front Page | Racial Justice | North Bay / Marin07/14/20 Alternative Independence Day Events Include Marches, Caravans, and Flag Burnings Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | San Francisco | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/27/20 Largest Juneteenth Demonstrations Ever in the Bay Area and Beyond Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/15/20 Vigil Held at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's House to Demand Police Be Defunded Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Government & Elections06/03/20 Bay Area George Floyd Protests Met with Police Tear Gas, Projectiles, and Curfews Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network