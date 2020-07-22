top
Mission Santa Cruz Spray Painted and Mission Bell Removed
Wed Jul 22 2020
Mission Santa Cruz Spray Painted and Mission Bell Removed
Abolish Police Marchers Target Santa Cruz Mission
Mission Santa Cruz Spray Painted and Mission Bell Removed
The original Mission Santa Cruz adobe and the replica mission were both spray painted during a demonstration organized in Santa Cruz in support of the abolition of police. The phrase "Fuck Your Citizenship" was painted on the Neary-Rodriguez Adobe, and the phrase "Maldita Cruz" was spray painted on two structures. Additionally, the word "genocide" was painted on the state park plaque, and the mission bell located in Mission Plaza Park was removed.

Two weeks later, Mission Santa Cruz was spray painted again during a march to defund the Santa Cruz Police Department. The phrase "Maldita Cruz," which roughly translates to "cursed cross" or "damned cross," was spray painted on the replica mission, and an American flag was burned on the mission's historical landmark plaque, with the phrase "decolonize everything" spray painted over it. The word "genocide" was spray painted on the back of the historic marker.

imc_photo.svg Mission Santa Cruz Spray Painted and Mission Bell Removed During Abolish Police March | imc_photo.svg Santa Cruz Mission Spray Painted Again and More Downtown Fencing Liberated during Defund SCPD March
