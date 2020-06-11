Mission Santa Cruz Spray Painted and Mission Bell Removed During Abolish Police March by Alex Darocy (alex@alexdarocy)

Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM

The original Mission Santa Cruz adobe and the replica mission were both spray painted yesterday during a demonstration organized in Santa Cruz in support of the abolition of police. The phrase "Fuck Your Citizenship" was painted on the original adobe, and the phrase "Maldita Cruz" was spray painted on both mission structures. The word maldita means "damned" or "cursed" in Spanish. Additionally, the word "genocide" was painted on the state park plaque, and the mission bell located in Mission Plaza Park was removed.

Mission bells were installed across the state to memorialize the California missions. The bell displayed in Mission Plaza Park was donated by the Santa Cruz Woman's Club in 1998. In 2019, local indigenous leaders lead a successful campaign to remove the mission bell at UC Santa Cruz. They stated in a news release that the California mission system was a place where their ancestors were "enslaved, whipped, raped, tortured and exposed to fatal diseases" and that it is shameful the missions have been converted into "tourist attractions."



After leaving the mission, demonstrators marched down Highway 1 from Mission Street to Ocean Street. The group blocked traffic at the entrance to the city, and then again several blocks away at Water Street, before returning to the Town Clock where the march began.





Alex Darocy