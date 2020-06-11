top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Mission Santa Cruz Spray Painted and Mission Bell Removed During Abolish Police March
by Alex Darocy (alex@alexdarocy)
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
The original Mission Santa Cruz adobe and the replica mission were both spray painted yesterday during a demonstration organized in Santa Cruz in support of the abolition of police. The phrase "Fuck Your Citizenship" was painted on the original adobe, and the phrase "Maldita Cruz" was spray painted on both mission structures. The word maldita means "damned" or "cursed" in Spanish. Additionally, the word "genocide" was painted on the state park plaque, and the mission bell located in Mission Plaza Park was removed.
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_1_mission_adobe_maldita_cruz.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
Mission bells were installed across the state to memorialize the California missions. The bell displayed in Mission Plaza Park was donated by the Santa Cruz Woman's Club in 1998. In 2019, local indigenous leaders lead a successful campaign to remove the mission bell at UC Santa Cruz. They stated in a news release that the California mission system was a place where their ancestors were "enslaved, whipped, raped, tortured and exposed to fatal diseases" and that it is shameful the missions have been converted into "tourist attractions."

After leaving the mission, demonstrators marched down Highway 1 from Mission Street to Ocean Street. The group blocked traffic at the entrance to the city, and then again several blocks away at Water Street, before returning to the Town Clock where the march began.


Alex Darocy
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Marching on Highway 1
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_2_highway_one_black_lives_matter.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_3.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_4_tony_mcdade_say_his_name.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_5_highway_one_ocean_street.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_6_scpd_oakland_kneel_chief_mills.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_7_defund_ocean_street_beaches_closed_daily_sign.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_8_ocean_street_water.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_9_defund_scpd.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_10_water_street_town_clock_my_color_matters.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_11_town_clock.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_12_mission.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_13_mission.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_14_mission.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_15_mission.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_16_mission_adobe_state_park.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_17_mission_site_state_park.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§A Bare Pole Remains where the Mission Bell was Displayed
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_18_california_mission_bell_mission_plaza_park.jpg
original image (2000x3000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§
by Alex Darocy
Thursday Jun 11th, 2020 2:51 AM
sm_abolish_police_march_santa_cruz_-_19_mission_bell_plaque.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1038.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code