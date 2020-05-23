top
Life Model Art Rally Among Protests Against Arts Campus Closure
Sat May 23 2020 (Updated 05/24/20)
Seniors and Students Fight Fort Mason Arts Campus Closure
Life Model Art Rally Among Protests Against Arts Campus Closure and CCSF Cuts
Life Model Art Rally Among Protests Against Arts Campus Closure
Students and senior artists converged on the huge Balboa Reservoir parking lot, across from the Community College of San Francisco, to protest the possible closure of the Fort Mason Arts Campus. San Francisco's seniors and working people have long enjoyed the Arts Campus. Activists are protesting what they view as CCSF's tilting towards economizing and privatizing at the expense of seniors and working people.

The artists, demonstrating their skills and serious artistic commitments, held a Life Model Art Session that was even accompanied by live saxophone music. They have held several actions, including a recent car caravan and rally at the gates of Fort Mason.

Read More: photo Life Model Art Rally to Protest Fort Mason Arts Campus Closure | calendar CCSF Artists Unite To Save Ft. Mason Campus And Oppose Balboa Reservoir Privatization

See Also: photo Protest To Stop Destruction of CCSF Through Elimination of ESL, Shuttering of Campuses | photo Protest at Fort Mason Against CCSF Cuts | calendar Emergency Rallies/Press Conferences & Car Caravan to Stop the Destruction of CCSF (5/15)
