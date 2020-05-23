From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sat May 23 2020 (Updated 05/24/20)Seniors and Students Fight Fort Mason Arts Campus Closure
Life Model Art Rally Among Protests Against Arts Campus Closure and CCSF Cuts
Students and senior artists converged on the huge Balboa Reservoir parking lot, across from the Community College of San Francisco, to protest the possible closure of the Fort Mason Arts Campus. San Francisco's seniors and working people have long enjoyed the Arts Campus. Activists are protesting what they view as CCSF's tilting towards economizing and privatizing at the expense of seniors and working people.
The artists, demonstrating their skills and serious artistic commitments, held a Life Model Art Session that was even accompanied by live saxophone music. They have held several actions, including a recent car caravan and rally at the gates of Fort Mason.
