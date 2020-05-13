top
Emergency Rallies/Press Conferences & Car Caravan to Stop the Destruction of CCSF
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday May 15
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorHEAT Higher Education Action Team
Location Details
CCSF Mission Campus
1125 Valencia St.
San Francisco
4/15 Emergency Rallies/Press Conferences & Car Caravan to Stop the Destruction of CCSF

CCSF administrators with the support of the SF Community College Board of Trustees are eliminating hundreds of classes without transparency or a democratic process. They are planning massive layoffs of ESL faculty which will prevent thousands of immigrant and undocumented students – Asian, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and more – from getting critical classes at CCSF. This follows the decimation of the Older Adults program in Fall 2019 when the administration, on the eve of registration, gutted 20% of the class offerings.

Moreover, the interim chancellor is attempting to shutter the Ft.  Mason campus and possibly sell off the Civic Center campus too.

Furthermore, the Board of Trustees is allowing the privatization of the PUC-owned Balboa Reservoir which the college has leased since 1946. Currently used for essential parking for thousands of working class community college students who do not have other transportation options unless Bart and Muni increase their capacity.

These rallies, press conferences and car caravan will inform the people of San Francisco of the various threats to their beloved community college and alert them to the need to defend it before it is destroyed.  

San Francisco is a city with over 70 billionaires. They need to pay their fair share to keep City College’s campuses and classes that serve the communities in San Francisco who desperately need them.

These actions are sponsored by Higher Education Action Team (HEAT). HEAT supports fully funded  SFCCD, SFUSD and all public services.

Friday, May 15, 2020
12:00 pm Mission Campus (1124 Valencia)
12:45 pm Car caravan to Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture
2:00 pm Fort Mason Campus (2 Marina Blvd., Building B)
These actions will be streamed live on Facebook and available on Zoom
sm_heat-pressconference-flyer_2020-05-15.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
For more event information: http://ccsfheat.wordpress.com

Added to the calendar on Wednesday May 13th, 2020 10:14 PM
§SF Billionaires Must Pay For Public Education & Services
by HEAT Higher Education Action Team
Wednesday May 13th, 2020 10:14 PM
sm_sf_billionaires_74.jpg
original image (920x674)
San Francisco has over 70 billionaires. They must pay for this economic and social needs with their massive wealth.
http://ccsfheat.wordpress.com
