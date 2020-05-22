Awareness Raising Drawing Session protests cuts to much loved CCSF Arts resource.

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

With their easels, paints and clay, senior artists converged in the huge Balboa Reservoir parking lot, across from the Community College of San Francisco, to protest the possible closure of the Fort Mason Arts Campus.The Arts Center has been a valuable public resource for San Francisco's seniors and its potential loss ignited the novel protest. With this protest, the artists demonstrated their skills and serious artistic commitments. A talented saxophone player set a contemplative mood to the event. The beautiful models did nor hurt either.