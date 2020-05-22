From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
Life Model Art Rally to Protest Fort Mason Arts Campus Closure
Awareness Raising Drawing Session protests cuts to much loved CCSF Arts resource.
Photos: Leon KunstenaarWith their easels, paints and clay, senior artists converged in the huge Balboa Reservoir parking lot, across from the Community College of San Francisco, to protest the possible closure of the Fort Mason Arts Campus.
The Arts Center has been a valuable public resource for San Francisco's seniors and its potential loss ignited the novel protest. With this protest, the artists demonstrated their skills and serious artistic commitments. A talented saxophone player set a contemplative mood to the event. The beautiful models did nor hurt either.
See more: CCSF Artists Unite To Save Ft. Mason Campus And Oppose Balboa Reservoir Privatization
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network