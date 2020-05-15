From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
Protest at Fort Mason Against CCSF Cuts
People young and old protest CCSF cuts in programs that benefit seniors, immigrants and working people.
Photos: Leon KunstenaarAt the Community College of San Francisco, (CCSF) a Friday noon protest caravan set out for Fort Mason. They joined a protest in progress in front of Fort Mason's entrance.
Addressing a socially distancing group, people from HEAT (Higher Education Action Team) protested cuts in programs held at Fort Mason that benefited seniors, immigrant and working people in general.
The day was sunny and clear, made even clearer by San Francisco's reduced auto traffic. Among the joggers and cyclists, the protesters explained that with its seventy billionaires, San Francisco should havd no problem funding the continuation of the much appreciated CCSF Arts and other programs.
See: Emergency Rallies/Press Conferences & Car Caravan to Stop the Destruction of CCSF
