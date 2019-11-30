From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Nov 30 2019 (Updated 12/15/19)Indymedia Fighting Spirit Carries on 20 Years After Seattle Protests
N30 and the Birth of Indymedia Commemorated with International Conferences
Two decades is a long time and a lot has happened in the movement for global justice since the first Independent Media Center was established in preparation for the World Trade Organization protests that began in Seattle on November 30, 1999. At that time, learning from the earlier work of other radical media pioneers, DIY media activists pooled their resources and technical skills to build out a physical media center and a website to facilitate the publishing of independent, non-corporate news reports from the streets as protests and police violence unfolded. The world stood up and took note: the WTO was shut down and the Indymedia network sprang to life.
The global IMC network exploded on the scene in cities around the world within a few years of N30, expanding to include over 150 local affiliates. It didn't come easy, though. Establishing and maintaining Independent Media Centers was always an uphill battle, beyond internal concerns of maintaining technical and human capacity. "Make media, make trouble" is the rallying cry behind the anarchist project, and authorities have taken the threat posed to their vested interests seriously. Volunteers have been arrested, jailed, maimed, and even killed by state forces. Web servers have been seized, IMCs have been ordered closed by law. Corporations have filed lawsuits and worked to ban IMCs.
While the network has contracted in the intervening years to several dozen local collectives worldwide today, Independent Media Centers (or Centro de Medios Independientes in Spanish-speaking countries) continue to make major contributions supporting worldwide struggles for justice.
International 20th Anniversary Events:
Argentina
Berlin
Brussels
Houston: Photos | Event Announcement
New York
Read More: Curriculum to commemorate 20th anniversary of Indymedia / Seattle 1999 WTO protests | On the origin and context of the indymedia network by Rabble (2006) | Interview with Jeff Perlman, Director of the Independent Media Center in Seattle (2000) | Indymedia and Indybay History | Click "► IMC Network" in the blue bar at the bottom of every Indybay page for links to CMIs/IMCs from around the world
Reflections from Around the Web: CounterPunch | Democracy Now! | Shutdown WTO 20 | LogicMag
Related Features: Indybay Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary with Media Conference and Party in Oakland | Indymedia Marks 15 Years of Making Media and Making Trouble
The global IMC network exploded on the scene in cities around the world within a few years of N30, expanding to include over 150 local affiliates. It didn't come easy, though. Establishing and maintaining Independent Media Centers was always an uphill battle, beyond internal concerns of maintaining technical and human capacity. "Make media, make trouble" is the rallying cry behind the anarchist project, and authorities have taken the threat posed to their vested interests seriously. Volunteers have been arrested, jailed, maimed, and even killed by state forces. Web servers have been seized, IMCs have been ordered closed by law. Corporations have filed lawsuits and worked to ban IMCs.
While the network has contracted in the intervening years to several dozen local collectives worldwide today, Independent Media Centers (or Centro de Medios Independientes in Spanish-speaking countries) continue to make major contributions supporting worldwide struggles for justice.
International 20th Anniversary Events:
Argentina
Berlin
Brussels
Houston: Photos | Event Announcement
New York
Read More: Curriculum to commemorate 20th anniversary of Indymedia / Seattle 1999 WTO protests | On the origin and context of the indymedia network by Rabble (2006) | Interview with Jeff Perlman, Director of the Independent Media Center in Seattle (2000) | Indymedia and Indybay History | Click "► IMC Network" in the blue bar at the bottom of every Indybay page for links to CMIs/IMCs from around the world
Reflections from Around the Web: CounterPunch | Democracy Now! | Shutdown WTO 20 | LogicMag
Related Features: Indybay Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary with Media Conference and Party in Oakland | Indymedia Marks 15 Years of Making Media and Making Trouble
12/17/19 Fur Free Friday Protests Continue at Fur Retailers After Statewide Ban Passes San Francisco | East Bay | California | Animal Liberation12/04/19 Climate Actions Organized in At Least 12 Bay Area Locations Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | Santa Cruz Indymedia11/30/19 N30 and the Birth of Indymedia Commemorated with International Conferences Front Page | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | U.S. | International | Americas11/23/19 Right-Wing Commentator Speaks to Small Group of Conservatives on Berkeley Campus Front Page | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | Immigrant Rights11/21/19 Chilean People’s Movement for Economic Equality and Political Freedom Rises Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | International | Americas11/19/19 East Bay Housing Justice Week of Action Begins with Reclamation of Oakland House Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | East Bay11/12/19 Neither Eshoo Nor Pelosi Represent Constituents When It Comes to Healthcare Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/29/19 Utility Justice Campaign Demands Restructuring of Northern California’s Energy System Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/21/19 "Big Data" Allows Less Visible But More Intense Attacks on Immigrants Front Page | Police State & Prisons | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights10/11/19 Moratorium on Leasing Federal Public Land to Oil Companies in California Ends Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Central Valley | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/11/19 Janus Workers Endure Poverty Wages Under Contract Imposed by Management Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Drug War | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: Americas | International | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network