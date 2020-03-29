This is audio recorded from the panels of the Indymedia 20 Encuentro, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas, on the weekend of November 29 - December 1, 2019.

Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Opening panelThe first panel of the Indymedia 20 Encuentro, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas on November 29, 2019, featuring DeeDee Halleck from Paper Tiger Television and Jacqueline Soohen from Big Noise Films.==Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Panel on Reflections on Our Media MovementThe second panel of the Indymedia 20 Encuentro, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas on November 30, 2019, themed to Reflections on Our Media Movement, featuring Ana Nogueira from NYC Indymedia, Danielle Chynoweth from Urbana-Champaign IMC, and technologist Evan Henshaw-Plath.===Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Panel on Films and DirectorThe third panel of the Indymedia 20 Encuentro, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas on November 30, 2019, themed to Films and Director, featuring Steev Hise from Indymedia Newsreal, Eddy Nix from Praha (Prague) 2000, and Franklin Lopez from Submedia TV.===Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Open MicThis is audio from the Indymedia 20 Encuentro Open Mic, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas on November 30, 2019, moderated by Norman Stockwell from WORT/FM in Madison.===Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Not Dead Yet: Progeny of IndymediaThe fifth panel of the Indymedia 20 Encuentro, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas on November 30, 2019, themed to "Not Dead Yet: Progeny of Indymedia", featuring Elizabeth Press and Branda Miller of the Sanctuary for Independent Media in Troy, NY; John Tarleton of the Indypendent newspaper in New York City; and Rachel Clarke of the Houston Indymedia Radio Show.