Audio from Indymedia 20 Encuentro panels - Houston, Nov. 29-Dec. 1 2019
by CIMC
Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 2:16 PM
This is audio recorded from the panels of the Indymedia 20 Encuentro, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas, on the weekend of November 29 - December 1, 2019.
Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Opening panel

The first panel of the Indymedia 20 Encuentro, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas on November 29, 2019, featuring DeeDee Halleck from Paper Tiger Television and Jacqueline Soohen from Big Noise Films.

==

Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Panel on Reflections on Our Media Movement

The second panel of the Indymedia 20 Encuentro, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas on November 30, 2019, themed to Reflections on Our Media Movement, featuring Ana Nogueira from NYC Indymedia, Danielle Chynoweth from Urbana-Champaign IMC, and technologist Evan Henshaw-Plath.

===

Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Panel on Films and Director

The third panel of the Indymedia 20 Encuentro, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas on November 30, 2019, themed to Films and Director, featuring Steev Hise from Indymedia Newsreal, Eddy Nix from Praha (Prague) 2000, and Franklin Lopez from Submedia TV.

===

Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Open Mic

This is audio from the Indymedia 20 Encuentro Open Mic, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas on November 30, 2019, moderated by Norman Stockwell from WORT/FM in Madison.

===

Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Not Dead Yet: Progeny of Indymedia

The fifth panel of the Indymedia 20 Encuentro, held at the Rice Media Center in Houston, Texas on November 30, 2019, themed to "Not Dead Yet: Progeny of Indymedia", featuring Elizabeth Press and Branda Miller of the Sanctuary for Independent Media in Troy, NY; John Tarleton of the Indypendent newspaper in New York City; and Rachel Clarke of the Houston Indymedia Radio Show.

§Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Panel on Reflections on Our Media Movement
by CIMC
Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 2:16 PM
§Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Panel on Films and Director
by CIMC
Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 2:16 PM
§Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Open Mic
by CIMC
Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 2:16 PM
§Indymedia 20 Encuentro - Not Dead Yet: Progeny of Indymedia
by CIMC
Sunday Mar 29th, 2020 2:16 PM
