top
US
US
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: U.S. | Media Activism & Independent Media
Indymedia Encuentro 20 Years
by Brandon Jourdan
Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 5:02 PM
Indymedia turns 20 years old.
sm_20191202-_dsc2435.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
A collection of photo from the Indymedia Encuentro in Houston, Texas from November 29-December 1, 2019.
§
by Brandon Jourdan Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 5:02 PM
sm_20191130-_dsc2270.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Brandon Jourdan Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 5:02 PM
sm_20191130-_dsc2276.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Brandon Jourdan Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 5:02 PM
sm_20191130-_dsc2283.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Brandon Jourdan Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 5:02 PM
sm_20191130-_dsc2316.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Brandon Jourdan Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 5:02 PM
sm_20191130-_dsc2339.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Brandon Jourdan Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 5:02 PM
sm_20191201-_dsc2351.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Brandon Jourdan Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 5:02 PM
sm_20191201-_dsc2382.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Brandon Jourdan Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 5:02 PM
sm_20191201-_dsc2385.jpg
original image (5586x3724)
§
by Brandon Jourdan Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 5:02 PM
sm_20191202-_dsc2420.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by Brandon Jourdan Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 5:02 PM
sm_20191202-_dsc2430.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 97.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code