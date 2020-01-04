top
The "Battle of Seattle" 20 Years Later: Globalization, Anarchism and Indymedia
by Jenka, KBOO
Saturday Jan 4th, 2020 11:53 PM
Radio program about the movement sparked by the Battle of Seattle, the Indymedia network that formed as a result, and where that movement is at twenty years later.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (41.6MB) | Embed Audio
It’s been 20 years since protesters shut down the World Trade Organization in what became known as the ‘Battle of Seattle’. That mass mobilization and protest sparked a global movement to combat corporate trade agreements and colonial funding models.

In late 1999, thousands of young activists filled the streets of downtown Seattle in a massive protest against the World Trade Organization.

They stunned business and government elites around the world with their creative tactics and their use of independent media networks to spread their own global justice message to the public, thus circumventing traditional corporate media gatekeepers.

Today we’ll talk about the movement sparked by the Battle of Seattle, the Indymedia network that formed as a result, and where that movement is at twenty years later.

[ Air date: 11/29/2019 ]
https://kboo.fm/media/77131-battle-seattle...
