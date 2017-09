California is the state with the highest number of DACA initial recipients, more than 220,000. In response to the Trump administration's announcement on September 5 that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy would be phased out over the next six months, thousands of protesters in the San Francisco Bay Area hit the streets in protest. On September 8, the University of California sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in federal court to stop the Trump administration from rescinding DACA. The UC called Trump's decision to rescind the immigrant-protection program unconstitutional. In recent days, the California State College and Community College systems both made announcements vowing support for DACA recipients.California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said there will be continued support for undocumented students attending the state’s 114 community colleges, and the college system remains committed to serving all students, regardless of immigration status. The California State University system website states that enrollment at any of the universities, tuition, or financial aid will NOT be impacted if the DACA program ends.Californians are, for the most part, strongly committed to defending DACA. There were rallies throughout the state when the Trump administration announced their anti-immigrant decision on September 5, and more scheduled in the coming weeks. Defend DACA: Standing In Solidarity with Dreamers in Walnut Creek (9/13) | Petaluma March for DACA & Our Immigrant Community (9/10) | Defend DACA: Support Dreamers Gathering Petaluma (9/9) | Defend DACA Action in Oakland (9/9) | Defend Our Dreamers rally in Hayward (9/7) | Monterey Bay for DACA (9/5)