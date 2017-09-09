|
More
$15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sat Sep 9 2017 (Updated 09/10/17)Thousands Hit the Streets to Defend DACA
Sat Sep 9 2017 (Updated 09/10/17)Nationwide Protests Against Trump DACA Action, UC Sues DHS, Colleges Vow Support
California is the state with the highest number of DACA initial recipients, more than 220,000. In response to the Trump administration's announcement on September 5 that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy would be phased out over the next six months, thousands of protesters in the San Francisco Bay Area hit the streets in protest. On September 8, the University of California sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in federal court to stop the Trump administration from rescinding DACA. The UC called Trump's decision to rescind the immigrant-protection program unconstitutional. In recent days, the California State College and Community College systems both made announcements vowing support for DACA recipients.
California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said there will be continued support for undocumented students attending the state’s 114 community colleges, and the college system remains committed to serving all students, regardless of immigration status. The California State University system website states that enrollment at any of the universities, tuition, or financial aid will NOT be impacted if the DACA program ends.
Californians are, for the most part, strongly committed to defending DACA. There were rallies throughout the state when the Trump administration announced their anti-immigrant decision on September 5, and more scheduled in the coming weeks.
NLGSF Statement on DACA & Planned Raids | UC's Sue Homeland Security to Protect DACA | Trump Slammed for Siding with Hate and Xenophobia by Rescinding DACA for 800,000 DREAMers
San Francisco: Thousands March in SF to Defend DACA I "We Built America" DACA Youth, Labor & Community Rally Against Immigrant Bashing In SF | "Defend DACA" projected on SF Federal Building | Emergency DACA Rally: Fight Deportations Together!
San José: Emergency DACA rally
Santa Cruz: Protest against Trump's bold move to end DACA
More Bay Area Events: Defend DACA: Standing In Solidarity with Dreamers in Walnut Creek (9/13) | Petaluma March for DACA & Our Immigrant Community (9/10) | Defend DACA: Support Dreamers Gathering Petaluma (9/9) | Defend DACA Action in Oakland (9/9) | Defend Our Dreamers rally in Hayward (9/7) | Monterey Bay for DACA (9/5)
See Also: Trump Plans Massive Raids on Immigrant Communities Starting Mid-September
09/09/17 Nationwide Protests Against Trump DACA Action, UC Sues DHS, Colleges Vow Support Front Page | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/08/17 Pajaro Valley Pride Honors and Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Community Front Page | LGBTI / Queer | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/08/17 Nazis Doxxing, Stalking, and Threatening Movement Allies in the National Lawyers Guild Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights09/06/17 MHCAN Faces a Crisis with Police and City Agencies Breathing Down Its Neck Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/04/17 An Open Letter to Oakland's Elected Officials from Oakland Privacy Working Group Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights09/04/17 Anarchist Bookfair: Solidarity, Direct Action, Healing, Autonomy, Sabotage, Mutual Aid Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | East Bay | California09/04/17 Repression of Independent Media Won't Silence Us: Not in Germany, Not Anywhere Else Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International | Government & Elections09/03/17 Corporate Media Attacks Antifa Weeks After Ridiculing Trump for Blaming "Both Sides" Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.08/30/17 Ripple Effect of Outing David Duke Campaign Contributors Spreads Beyond California Front Page | Racial Justice | San Francisco | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/29/17 Trump's Pardon of Arpaio: "A Dark Day In Our Nation" Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights08/26/17 German Government Shuts Down Linksunten Indymedia: What It Means and What to Do Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International | Government & ElectionsRelated Categories: California | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Immigrant Rights | Front Page
UC's Sue Homeland Security to Protect DACA Friday Sep 8th 5:44 PM
All Aboard, Whistle Stop Tour ~ Station 102 ~ California Admission Day Friday Sep 8th 12:46 PM
Trump Plans Massive Raids on Immigrant Communities Starting Mid-September Thursday Sep 7th 4:43 PM
NLGSF Statement on DACA & Planned Raids (1 comment) Thursday Sep 7th 4:29 PM
Oil Spill Highlights Risks of Phillips 66's Plan to Double Tanker Traffic in San Francisco Bay (1 comment) Wednesday Sep 6th 4:41 PM
Stockton coin dealer outed for contributing $1,000 to David Duke’s failed Senate campaign (1 comment) Monday Sep 4th 7:25 PM
Support Wo/Men's Alliance for Medical Marijuana (WAMM) for City and County License (3 comments) Sunday Sep 3rd 3:56 PM
WorkWeek-SF: Berkeley Protests Fascists & AFGE Eugene Hudson Jr Struggle Against Corruption Friday Sep 1st 7:16 PM
NLGSF Demands City of Berkeley Retract Unconstitutional Rules Targeting Counter Protesters Sunday Aug 27th 12:39 AM
No Hate in the Bay: A Weekend of Resistance to Fascism (1 comment) Friday Aug 25th 12:47 AMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Nuclear Shutdown News 8/17 Friday Sep 1st 5:37 PM
Senate Bill 649 strikes at the electric grid, with utility workers in the crosshairs Wednesday Aug 16th 6:45 PM
Ban Fracking In San Luis Obispo County Tuesday Aug 15th 10:43 PM
Celltowers coming to your window shortly: CA SB.649 Thursday Aug 10th 8:45 PM
Insure the Human Right to Health Friday Aug 4th 1:21 AM
The Hubris of Donald Trump Friday Jul 28th 4:11 PM
Technology, Automation, Internationalism, Longshore Workers And The Future Of Work Tuesday Jul 25th 12:55 PM
Lawsuit Launched to Protect Snowy Plovers From Off-road Vehicles at Oceano Dunes Tuesday Jul 25th 10:22 AM
Negro on California's Corporate Marijuana Rush Thursday Jul 20th 4:11 PM
Trump Offshore Oil Leasing Plan Threatens Every U.S. Ocean, Coastline Saturday Jul 1st 3:50 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
A Chicken in Every Pot and a Cell Tower on Every Garage Monday Sep 11th 6:27 AM
SEIU 1021 Nato Green Doing Damage Control For SEIU? Opposes Single Payer In CA Wednesday Jul 12th 4:10 PM
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration (1 comment) Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... (1 comment) Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]