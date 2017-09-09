top
Indybay Feature
Thousands Hit the Streets to Defend DACA
Sat Sep 9 2017 (Updated 09/10/17)
Thousands Hit the Streets to Defend DACA
Sat Sep 9 2017 (Updated 09/10/17)
Nationwide Protests Against Trump DACA Action, UC Sues DHS, Colleges Vow Support
Thousands Hit the Streets to Defend DACA
California is the state with the highest number of DACA initial recipients, more than 220,000. In response to the Trump administration's announcement on September 5 that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy would be phased out over the next six months, thousands of protesters in the San Francisco Bay Area hit the streets in protest. On September 8, the University of California sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in federal court to stop the Trump administration from rescinding DACA. The UC called Trump's decision to rescind the immigrant-protection program unconstitutional. In recent days, the California State College and Community College systems both made announcements vowing support for DACA recipients.

California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley said there will be continued support for undocumented students attending the state’s 114 community colleges, and the college system remains committed to serving all students, regardless of immigration status. The California State University system website states that enrollment at any of the universities, tuition, or financial aid will NOT be impacted if the DACA program ends.

Californians are, for the most part, strongly committed to defending DACA. There were rallies throughout the state when the Trump administration announced their anti-immigrant decision on September 5, and more scheduled in the coming weeks.

photoNLGSF Statement on DACA & Planned Raids | photoUC's Sue Homeland Security to Protect DACA | photoTrump Slammed for Siding with Hate and Xenophobia by Rescinding DACA for 800,000 DREAMers

San Francisco: photoThousands March in SF to Defend DACA I photo"We Built America" DACA Youth, Labor & Community Rally Against Immigrant Bashing In SF | calendar"Defend DACA" projected on SF Federal Building | calendarEmergency DACA Rally: Fight Deportations Together!

San José: photoEmergency DACA rally

Santa Cruz: photoProtest against Trump's bold move to end DACA

calendarMore Bay Area Events: Defend DACA: Standing In Solidarity with Dreamers in Walnut Creek (9/13) | Petaluma March for DACA & Our Immigrant Community (9/10) | Defend DACA: Support Dreamers Gathering Petaluma (9/9) | Defend DACA Action in Oakland (9/9) | Defend Our Dreamers rally in Hayward (9/7) | Monterey Bay for DACA (9/5)

See Also: Trump Plans Massive Raids on Immigrant Communities Starting Mid-September
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
09/09/17 Nationwide Protests Against Trump DACA Action, UC Sues DHS, Colleges Vow Support Front Page | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/08/17 Pajaro Valley Pride Honors and Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Community Front Page | LGBTI / Queer | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/08/17 Nazis Doxxing, Stalking, and Threatening Movement Allies in the National Lawyers Guild Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights09/06/17 MHCAN Faces a Crisis with Police and City Agencies Breathing Down Its Neck Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/04/17 An Open Letter to Oakland's Elected Officials from Oakland Privacy Working Group Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights09/04/17 Anarchist Bookfair: Solidarity, Direct Action, Healing, Autonomy, Sabotage, Mutual Aid Front Page | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | East Bay | California09/04/17 Repression of Independent Media Won't Silence Us: Not in Germany, Not Anywhere Else Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International | Government & Elections09/03/17 Corporate Media Attacks Antifa Weeks After Ridiculing Trump for Blaming "Both Sides" Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | San Francisco | East Bay | U.S.08/30/17 Ripple Effect of Outing David Duke Campaign Contributors Spreads Beyond California Front Page | Racial Justice | San Francisco | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia08/29/17 Trump's Pardon of Arpaio: "A Dark Day In Our Nation" Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights08/26/17 German Government Shuts Down Linksunten Indymedia: What It Means and What to Do Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Indymedia | International | Government & Elections
