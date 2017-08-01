During July 22 through July 29, the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), nonprofit housing organizations, and tenant groups organized a National Week of Action, with rallies in San Francisco, San Rafael, and across the nation in support of federal subsidized housing programs that are under attack by the Trump regime and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson. The proposals include disastrous rent increases for millions of low-income households, seniors, and people with disabilities.In a release from Community Organizing and Resident Action, a local group in the Bay Area, Trump’s $7.2 billion in proposed budget cuts to the HUD will result in over 5,000 new cases of homelessness in the Bay Area alone.Other rallies in support of affordable housing were held in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.