From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rallies in the Bay Area and Across the Nation to Save Affordable Housing
Tue Aug 1 2017
Trump Budget Cuts to Housing Programs Threaten to Leave Thousands in Bay Area Homeless
During July 22 through July 29, the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), nonprofit housing organizations, and tenant groups organized a National Week of Action, with rallies in San Francisco, San Rafael, and across the nation in support of federal subsidized housing programs that are under attack by the Trump regime and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson. The proposals include disastrous rent increases for millions of low-income households, seniors, and people with disabilities.

In a release from Community Organizing and Resident Action, a local group in the Bay Area, Trump’s $7.2 billion in proposed budget cuts to the HUD will result in over 5,000 new cases of homelessness in the Bay Area alone.

Other rallies in support of affordable housing were held in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

See Also: Nonprofit housing developer jacks up rent as Trump proposes $6.2 billion in cuts to HUD | Action Alert: Call Representatives Wed April 26 to save HUD housing programs | Ben Carson needs to oppose the proposed $6.2 billion budget cut to HUD | Oakland may lose more than $23,273,476 in proposed federal budget cuts | Oakland’s affordable housing threatened by Trump’s proposed $6.2 billion budget cut to HUD | HUD Secretary Ben Carson supports $6.2 billion in budget cuts to HUD | Trump’s proposed budget cuts to HUD by the numbers in California | Trump regime may cut HUD’s budget by $6 billion or more | In condemned remarks, HUD Secretary Ben Carson calls slaves “immigrants” | HUD Secretary Ben Carson leads subsidized renters & union employees into uncertain future | Trump proposes massive budget cuts while his family profits from section 8 tenants | Disgraced former HUD Secretary vouches for Ben Carson to run HUD | Trump nominates a moron to be the next HUD Secretary | A Trump administration will probably be hostile to affordable housing programs
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
08/01/17 Evening Noise Demo at Notorious St. Louis Jail Evolves into Two Days of Raucus Protest Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | U.S.08/01/17 Trump Budget Cuts to Housing Programs Threaten to Leave Thousands in Bay Area Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | San Francisco | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Government & Elections07/31/17 Activists Not Waiting for Next Republican Health Care Attack Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections07/18/17 Despite Holding Supermajority in Legislature, California Democrats Pass on Single-Payer Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | California | Government & Elections06/30/17 An End to the Last Coastal Sand Mine in the United States Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia06/30/17 Berkeley Mayor and UC Chancellor Agree to End People's Park Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Education & Student Activism | East Bay | California | Government & Elections06/28/17 Police Beat & Arrest Community Members Protesting at Berkeley City Council Meeting Front Page | Police State and Prisons | East Bay | Government & Elections06/26/17 Timeline Documents High Rate of Officer-Involved Killings in Stockton, CA Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley06/22/17 NoCARA Highlights the Local Racists Targeting Anti-Fascists Online and in the Courthouse Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | North Bay / Marin06/20/17 Independent Audit Sought to Resolve Secretive Selection Process for Dem Party Chair Front Page | California | Government & Elections06/05/17 “Oil Money Out, People Power In” March and Rally in Sacramento Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
Strong rent control laws will slow rent hikes & homelessness Lynda Carson (1 comment) Friday Aug 4th 8:55 PM
Our Lives on the Line: Rallies for Healthcare Ourlivesontheline.org (1 comment) Wednesday Jul 26th 8:52 PM
Rallies in the Bay Area and across the nation to save affordable housing Lynda Carson (1 comment) Friday Jul 21st 10:13 PM
The Fix Is In: Brown administration approves environmental documents for Delta Tunnels Dan Bacher Friday Jul 21st 7:32 PM
The Fight For Mexican San Quintin Farm Workers & Driscoll's with Al Rojas At San Francisco Labor Video Project (1 comment) Sunday Jul 16th 4:03 PM
Farmworker communities from Monterey Bay Area call on California to ban brain-harming pesticide chlorpyrifos via Californians for Pesticide Reform Thursday Jul 13th 10:09 AM
California Scheming: Democrats Betray Single-Payer Again Jim Kavanagh, CounterPunch Monday Jul 10th 9:06 PM
Jerry Brown Announces Global Climate Action Summit As He Promotes Fracking, Delta Tunnels Dan Bacher Saturday Jul 8th 11:56 AM
Projections against Twitter HQ A.E. Marling Monday Jul 3rd 7:04 AM
Fishing and Conservation Groups Sue to Block Delta Tunnels Project Dan Bacher Friday Jun 30th 2:04 PM
More Local News...
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
The Hubris of Donald Trump Gil Villagran, MSW Friday Jul 28th 4:11 PM
Lawsuit Launched to Protect Snowy Plovers From Off-road Vehicles at Oceano Dunes Center for Biological Diversity Tuesday Jul 25th 10:22 AM
Negro on California's Corporate Marijuana Rush Eugenio Negro Thursday Jul 20th 4:11 PM
Trump Offshore Oil Leasing Plan Threatens Every U.S. Ocean, Coastline Center for Biological Diversity Saturday Jul 1st 3:50 PM
Release the Bill! Healthcare for All! Healthy California Friday Jun 30th 7:14 PM
Fire Ecology - a view into the heart of a forest Corina Roberts Thursday Jun 29th 4:43 PM
California EPA Becomes First U.S. Agency to Declare That Roundup Causes Cancer Center for Biological Diversity Tuesday Jun 27th 11:47 PM
Trump’s NAFTA Renegotiation & Labor And National City Teacher’s Union Defends Families KPFA WorkWeek Radio Thursday Jun 8th 9:27 AM
California’s Attorney General Asks EPA to Ban Brain-Harming Pesticide Safe Ag Safe Schools/Lucia Calderon Wednesday Jun 7th 10:43 AM
Trump Resurrects Controversial Fracking Project Save the Sespe Monday May 8th 9:47 PM
More Global News...
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
Insure the Human Right to Health Curt Friday Aug 4th 1:21 AM
SEIU 1021 Nato Green Doing Damage Control For SEIU? Opposes Single Payer In CA repost Wednesday Jul 12th 4:10 PM
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities khubaka, michael harris Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration Khubaka, Michael Harris (1 comment) Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Register Peace & Freedom or Green Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' WaPo Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle Katy Murphy, Mercury News (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement via Californians Against Fracking Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Charlotte Fadipe Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... CBM reprint (1 comment) Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PM
Open Newswire...
feed
