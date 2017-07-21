|
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: California | North Bay / Marin | San Francisco | U.S. | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Rallies in the Bay Area and across the nation to save affordable housing
During July 22 through July 29, there will be rallies in support of affordable housing in San Francisco, San Rafael, and across the nation!
[Photo by NLIHC from May 9, 2017 rally in San Francisco, used with permission.]
Rallies in the Bay Area and across the nation to save affordable housing
By Lynda Carson - July 21, 2017
During July 22 through July 29, the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), nonprofit housing organizations and tenant groups have organized a National Week of Action, with rallies being held in the Bay Area, and across the nation in support of our nation’s subsidized housing programs that are under attack by the Trump regime, and HUD Secretary Ben Carson.
In a release from Community Organizing and Resident Action, a local group in the Bay Area, they have sent out the alarm that the Trump regime’s $7.2 billion in proposed budget cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will result in over 5,000 new cases of homelessness in the Bay Area alone.
The group called Community Organizing and Resident Action is urging people to join them on July 27 at 9:00pm - 10:00pm in San Francisco at the corner of Larkin and Turk St., to rally in support of affordable housing assistance programs. They want to break the silence by getting media attention about the devastating budget cuts being proposed for HUD’s subsidized housing programs including public housing, and the section 8 voucher program (Housing Choice Voucher Program) that will be devastating to thousands of households in the Bay Area, including the poor, elderly, and disabled. The group plans to project pro-housing images, and anti-budget cutting images on a nearby wall so the media can take pictures for some news stories about the proposed budget cuts to HUD’s subsidized housing programs.
On July 29, there will also be a rally in support of affordable housing in San Rafael at 11:00am, at 455 Manuel T. Freitas, that includes an open house and teach-in about senior housing issues.
Additional rallies in support of affordable housing will be held in Los Angeles on July 25, Palm Springs on July 26, and Santa Barbara on July 24.
Other rallies in support of affordable housing will be held across the nation during July 22 through July 29, including some rallies in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
According to the NLIHC, more than 40 events have been planned across the nation to demand greater investments in affordable homes and communities.
In a release from the NLIHC, “The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) will lead a rally on July 26 on Capitol Hill with other affordable housing champions, national advocates, and low-income individuals who would be affected by the proposed cuts. NLIHC has invited Senator Van Hollen (D-MD), Representatives Charlie Crist (D-FL), Barbara Lee (D-CA), David Price (D-NC), and others members of Congress to speak at the event.”
“It is essential that we raise our voices in support of our homes and communities,” said NLIHC President and CEO Diane Yentel, who serves on the planning committee for the Week of Action. “Our Homes, Our Voices National Housing Week of Action rejects the shortsighted and wrongheaded funding cuts proposed in Mr. Trump’s FY18 budget. We call on advocates from across the country, members of Congress, local elected officials, and the public to participate in this Week of Action to urge increased investments in affordable homes for those with the greatest needs. We must adequately invest in proven solutions to end homelessness and housing poverty once and for all.”
In a different report, the Trump regime’s budget cutting proposals that are supported by HUD Secretary Ben Carson include disastrous rent increases for millions of low-income households, seniors, and people with disabilities.
According to various news reports recently, housing advocates from 16 states united in Washington to protest against the Trump regime’s proposed budget cuts to HUD’s subsidized housing programs.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
§Update: Budget cuts & protests against budget cuts
House Funding Bill Cuts 140,000 Housing Vouchers
July 24, 2017
Click below...
https://www.cbpp.org/blog/house-funding-bill-cuts-140000-housing-vouchers
Hundreds set to travel to D.C. in support of housing programs
Nick Muscavage, @nmuscavage Published 9:00 a.m. ET July 23, 2017
Click below...
http://www.mycentraljersey.com/story/news/politics/capitol-quickies/2017/07/23/hundreds-set-travel-d-c-support-housing-programs/487961001/
Affordable housing advocates protest cuts to Housing and Urban Development
July 22, 2017
Click below...
http://www.kvue.com/news/local/affordable-housing-advocates-proposed-hud-cuts-would-have-devastating-effect-on-austin-community/458815403
Advocates In Austin Rally Against Proposed Cuts To Federal Housing Funds
July 23, 2017
Click below...
http://kut.org/post/advocates-austin-rally-against-proposed-cuts-federal-housing-funds
