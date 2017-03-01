|
Trump proposes massive budget cuts while his family profits from section 8 tenants
If the extreme right-wing Trump administrations scheme to grab $54 billion from our nation’s non-defense programs occurs, thousands of children, veterans, the chronically ill, elderly, blind, disabled and low-income families will become homeless in the Bay Area!
Trump proposes massive budget cuts while his family profits from section 8 tenants
By Lynda Carson - March 1, 2017
Oakland — In the Bay Area according to HUD, the Oakland Housing Authority has 13,422 federally subsidized housing units in it’s section 8 inventory, and 2,122 units in it’s low rent inventory, formerly known as public housing units.
San Francisco has 9,711 units in it’s section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and 3,756 units in it’s low rent inventory. San Francisco is in the process of privatizing more than 4,584 public housing units under the RAD program. South San Francisco has 80 units in it’s low rent inventory.
If the extreme right-wing Trump administrations scheme to grab $54 billion from our nation's non-defense programs occurs, thousands of children, veterans, the chronically ill, elderly, blind, disabled and low-income families will become homeless in the Bay Area.
In a recent brutal catastrophic budget proposal that will harm millions of poor people, President Donald J. Trump proposes to spend an additional $54 billion on the military and security, and is scheming to grab $54 billion from our nation’s non-defense programs including HUD’s subsidized housing programs, to cover the costs of the additional $54 billion he wants to waste on the military and security.
In essence, Trump wants to grab $54 billion from our nation’s non-defense programs so he can shift the $54 billion in funding to the military and security programs. Trump and the GOP have not made any comments regarding what will happen to the millions of people that will be harmed if the brutal budget proposals become a reality.
As Trump schemes to cut the funding to our nation’s non-defense programs by $54 billion, including funding from HUD’s subsidized housing programs, one has to wonder if the Trump family will find a way to keep profiting from the section 8 tenants (Housing Choice Voucher Holders) residing in some of their apartment buildings? Thats right, the Trump family has been profiting from poor section 8 tenants in some of their rental properties.
The Trump Family Profits From The Housing Choice Voucher Program - A HUD Subsidized Housing Program
Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump, and close advisor to Trump, is married to Ivanka Trump (Trump’s daughter), and is the owner of Kushner Companies, LLC, and it’s subsidiary Westminster Management, LLC. Reportedly these are the companies that the Trump family are making a profit from many section 8 renters at a number of their properties, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Additionally, according to the Baltimore Sun, Jared Kushner, the son-in-law, and close advisor to Donald Trump, has a number of properties in the Baltimore area that receive an income from HUD’s subsidized housing choice voucher program (formerly called section 8 program). Reportedly, Kushner claims that he will recuse himself from any policy decisions related to HUD’s subsidized housing programs for the poor, elderly, chronically ill, blind and disabled people, needing assistance with their housing needs.
According to the Kushner website they own over 20,000 multi-family apartments with properties located in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Illinois.
Additionally, according to the website of the Kushner subsidiary called Westminster Management, LLC, this company also claims to own over 20,000 rental housing projects in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Indiana.
According to public records, among the companies owned by Jared Kushner they include Kushner Companies LLC, Westminster Management LLC, Westminster Management LP, 2 RECTOR KUSHNER MANAGER LLC, 200 LAFAYETTE KUSHNER MEMBER LLC, KUSHNER IP HOLDINGS LLC, KUSHNER MARYLAND HOLDCO LLC, Kushner Maryland Acquisitions LLC, KUSHNER SEIDEN MADISON AVENUE PROPERTIES L.P., KUSHNER SEIDEN DEVELOPMENT CORP., KUSHNER SEIDEN MADISON/64TH PROPERTIES, L.P., MADISON/64TH PROPERTIES, INC., KUSHNER VILLAGE 325 EAST 10TH LLC, KUSHNER VILLAGE 329 EAST 9TH LLC, and TWO HUNDRED LAFAYETTE KUSHNER MANAGER LLC.
In a lawsuit involving the Kushner Co., and Westminster Management, they were sued for allegedly spying on people in the bathroom stalls at one of their properties.
Reportedly, Jared Kushner ended up taking over the family real estate business after his father Charles Kushner got into trouble with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), and reportedly landed in prison for tax fraud and campaign contribution charges.
According to Google/finance, “The one-time king of New Jersey apartment real estate has shifted its focus from multifamily to office and retail properties in New York City. The effort is being lead by Jared Kushner, son of the company's founder, Charles Kushner, who went to prison for tax fraud and campaign contribution charges. The company's subsidiary, Kushner Properties, which once owned and managed some 8 million sq. ft. of property, drastically reduced its apartment holdings by selling more than 17,000 units in 2007. The company's hotel division continues to be run by Westminster Hospitality. Westminster Communities, the firm's construction division, develops property in the Northeast.”
If the Trump regime and the GOP get away with grabbing $54 billion from our nation’s non-defense programs, including funding from HUD’s subsidized housing programs, so the money can be wasted on the military and so-called security, people need to know if the Trump regime will spare Jared Kushner’s rental properties from the proposed budget cuts.
The Trump family reportedly profits from the section 8 voucher program (Housing Choice Voucher Program), and due to the lack of transparency in the business affairs of the Trump family, it’s very difficult to tell how corrupt the Trump regime has become.
HUD’s Subsidized Tenants Are Urged To Speak Up In Support of HUD’s Subsidized Housing Programs
As reported in Poor Magazine and Indybay, tenant activists are urging low-income renters in HUD’s subsidized housing programs to contact their representatives to speak up in support of HUD’s subsidized housing programs. Massive budget cuts to the federal government are being proposed ranging from $6 trillion to $8.6 trillion, and to as much as over $10 trillion during the next ten years.
According to HUD, there are approximately 1.2 million households living in public housing units, managed by around 3,300 Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) across the nation.
Additionally, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), the Housing Choice Voucher Program (section 8 voucher program) assists more than 2.2 million low-income households across the nation including veterans, the chronically ill, elderly, blind and disabled.
Millions of households across the nation being assisted with their housing needs from HUD’s subsidized housing programs, will will be severely impacted or made homeless if the GOP/Republicans have it their way. If President Donald Trump and Congress cuts the budget of HUD’s subsidized housing programs in the near future, including severe budget cuts or the elimination of the Housing Choice Voucher Program being proposed as an option, it will be a total disaster for millions of children, veterans, the chronically ill, elderly, blind, disabled and low-income families locally, and across the nation.
The Housing Choice Voucher Program (section 8 voucher program) is already being underfunded according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), and rental assistance to families with children is at lowest point in a decade. More budgets would be a disaster for millions of families, and will result in much more homelessness in the Bay Area, and across the nation.
Additionally, thousands of renters residing in the so-called affordable housing projects of the nonprofit housing developers in the East Bay would be placed at risk of homelessness if Trump/GOP cuts the budget to HUD’s subsidized housing programs.
In other cities in the Bay Area. The Richmond Housing Authority has 1,851 units in it’s section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and 559 units in it’s low rent inventory.
Berkeley Housing Authority has 1,935 units in it’s section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and has sold it’s 75 public housing town homes to some out of state billionaires.
Alameda Housing Authority has 1,845 units in it’s section 8 subsidized housing inventory. The Alameda County Housing Authority has 6,341 units in it’s section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and one low rent housing development managed by the agency.
In Contra Costa County, there are 6,921 units in their section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and 1,177 low rent units.
In Marin County, there are 2,162 units in their section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and 496 low rent units.
Tens of thousands of low-income households in the Bay Area, including veterans, the chronically ill, elderly, blind and disabled, are being placed at risk of homelessness if the Republicans have it their way, now that they have gained full control of the House and Senate, including the White House. In recent years, it has become apparent that the Republicans want to dismantle HUD, and terminate all of it’s subsidized housing programs.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
