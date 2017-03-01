From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Trump proposes massive budget cuts while his family profits from section 8 tenants tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)

Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 8:29 AM by Lynda Carson

If the extreme right-wing Trump administrations scheme to grab $54 billion from our nation’s non-defense programs occurs, thousands of children, veterans, the chronically ill, elderly, blind, disabled and low-income families will become homeless in the Bay Area!