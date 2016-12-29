|
Disgraced former HUD Secretary vouches for Ben Carson to run HUD
Disgraced former HUD Secretary vouches for Trump pick Ben Carson to run HUD
By Lynda Carson - December 29, 2016
Oakland -- President-elect Donald Trump has recently nominated Ben Carson as the next Secretary of the Department of the Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and reportedly, former disgraced HUD Secretary, Alphonso Jackson, supports and vouches for Ben Carson to be the next HUD Secretary.
President-elect Donald J. Trump, who recently agreed to pay $25 million to 7,000 former students of Trump University after claiming they were ripped off, who allegedly is a sexual predator, who was sued for discriminating against African-Americans at his apartment buildings, and was raised by his father who was allegedly arrested at a Ku Klux Klan brawl with the cops, has picked alleged bigot Stephen Bannon as his “chief strategist and senior counselor,” to help bring into reality the plans for his first 100 days in the White House. Known for being a racist, Trump has filed for bankruptcy on a number of occasions, and has recently nominated former presidential candidate Ben Carson as the next Secretary of HUD.
In a strange twist to the nomination of Ben Carson, disgraced former Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Alphonso Jackson, vouches for Trump nominee Ben Carson, as the next Secretary of HUD, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Having disgraced former HUD Secretary, Alphonso Jackson, as someone who vouches for Ben Carson to be the next Secretary of HUD, is a very troubling endorsement. During May, 2004, as Secretary of HUD under former-president George Bush, it was Alphonso Jackson who made headlines all across the nation when he stated that “being poor is a state of mind, not a condition.”
It was during April of 2004, that disgraced former HUD Secretary, Alphonso Jackson, was involved in changing the Section 8 voucher program (Housing Choice Voucher Program) from a voucher based program, to a budget based program, which resulted in massive budget shortfalls to the Section 8 voucher program (now called Housing Choice Voucher Program), and a loss of over 250,000 housing vouchers that were in use all over the country at the time. HUD Secretary, Alphonso Jackson, created much homelessness as a result of his actions all across the nation, including the Bay Area.
When massive budget cuts in the section 8 voucher program hit the City of Alameda in 2004, as a direct result of disgraced former HUD Secretary Alphonso Jackson’s actions that threatened 1,659 section 8 voucher families, housing activists urged the section 8 tenants to remain in their housing, and to continue paying the landlord what their normal portion of rent was before the budget cuts took effect, as section 8 voucher holders.
Those who were smart enough to fight back against the section 8 budget cuts, and stay in their housing while declining to pay a higher portion of rent, or flee from their apartments, were allowed to remain in their section 8 housing units when Congresswoman Barbara Lee managed to come through with enough federal funding to keep the section 8 tenants in their housing in Alameda. The section 8 tenants who were frightened and moved from their section 8 units because of the budget cuts, and were afraid to fight against the budget cuts, could not return to their section 8 housing. The Alameda Housing Authority claimed that they moved voluntarily from their housing, and could not return.
Additionally, housing activists in the Bay Area united against the budget cuts to the Section 8 voucher program under former disgraced HUD Secretary, Alphonso Jackson, and the housing activists taught section 8 tenants how to lobby their representatives to fight back against the budget cuts.
Before he resigned from HUD, Secretary Jackson even pushed for more funding cuts to the Section 8 voucher program (Housing Choice Voucher Program) that would have resulted in the loss of 600,000 housing vouchers by 2009.
The disaster to the nation's housing assistance programs was brutal, on-going and hurt millions of poor people while Jackson was the Secretary of HUD, under former-president George Bush. It was Jackson who personally spearheaded efforts to demolish public housing units in major cities including Chicago, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Charlotte, in the name of creating mixed income housing developments that continue to displace tens of thousands of the poor, elderly and disabled from their housing and communities.
Trump nominee for Secretary of HUD, Ben Carson, is known as a far right wing-nut who is considered to be a right-wing fascist by many as a direct result of his views, and past statements.
Ben Carson claims that he is not qualified to run HUD. He has repeatedly spoken out against HUD’s housing assistance programs for the poor, and is totally unqualified for the position as HUD Secretary according to Rep. Ted Lieu.
In a statement from Diane Yentil, of the National Low-income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) she said, “With so many qualified candidates to choose from with deep knowledge of, and commitment to, affordable housing solutions for the poorest families, and with the housing crisis reaching new heights across the country, Dr. Ben Carson’s nomination to serve as HUD secretary is surprising and concerning, given his lack of experience with or knowledge of the programs he would oversee.”
In an additional statement from House minority leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, she said that Ben Carson is a “disconcerting” and “disturbingly unqualified choice to lead a department as complex and consequential as Housing and Urban Development.”
Ben Carson does not have any experience with housing issues, has never worked for a housing authority or housing agency, and has repeatedly spoken out against housing and poverty programs in the past. He has claimed that the housing assistance programs do not help the poor, and he has spoken out against anti-segregation policies of the Fair Housing Act being promoted by the Obama Administration.
Presently the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) is asking representatives in Congress to ask Ben Carson ten questions, in addition to fighting back against more budget cuts to HUD, subsidized housing programs.
In the Bay Area, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Oakland Housing Authority has 13,422 federally subsidized housing units in it’s section 8 inventory, and 2,122 units in it’s low rent inventory, formerly known as public housing units.
San Francisco has 9,711 units in it’s section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and 3,756 units in it’s low rent inventory. San Francisco is in the process of privatizing more than 4,584 public housing units under the RAD program. South San Francisco has 80 units in it’s low rent inventory.
The Richmond Housing Authority has 1,851 units in it’s section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and 559 units in it’s low rent inventory.
Berkeley Housing Authority has 1,935 units in it’s section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and has sold it’s 75 public housing town homes to some out of state billionaires.
Alameda Housing Authority has 1,845 units in it’s section 8 subsidized housing inventory. The Alameda County Housing Authority has 6,341 units in it’s section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and one low rent housing development managed by the agency.
In Contra Costa County, there are 6,921 units in their section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and 1,177 low rent units.
In Marin County, there are 2,162 units in their section 8 subsidized housing inventory, and 496 low rent units.
Tens of thousands of low-income households in the Bay Area, including veterans, the chronically ill, elderly and disabled, are being placed at risk of homelessness if the Republicans have it their way, now that they are gaining full control of the House and Senate, including the White House. In recent years, it has become apparent that the Republicans want to dismantle HUD, and all of it’s subsidized housing programs.
Making matters worse, now that President-elect Donald trump has nominated Ben Carson for HUD Secretary, millions of veterans, poor, elderly, disabled and the chronically ill are at risk of losing their housing as a direct result of Ben Carson’s attitude against the poor, in addition to his lack of experience to run a federal agency.
There are over 5 million households across the nation receiving assistance from HUD’s subsidized housing programs, that will be severely harmed if President-elect Trump cuts the budget of HUD’s subsidized housing programs.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
