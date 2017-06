On May 5, 2017, someone presenting themselves as federal informant Andrew Clark Darst tried again to establish communication with organizers he informed against in the lead-up to the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, MN. Local organizers with the RNC Welcoming Committee became known as the RNC 8 after they were arrested and charged with "Conspiracy to riot in furtherance of terrorism." The terrorism charges were eventually dropped.We are bewildered, dismayed and angered by the bizarre entitlement of the email. The author, apparently the same person who spent a full year lying to people to gain their trust, all the while sharing all the information he gathered with the FBI, dares to ask us for privacy. He points out that our shining a light on his actions may damage his career options; ironic given the effect that being prosecuted for 'terrorism' and 'conspiracy' as a result of his betrayal has had on some of us. He bemoans having his picture out there; need we note that our own mug shots still come up almost 10 years later when you search our names?We don't know why Darst would want to 'open communication' but, regardless of his reasons, we're not willing. You don't get to perpetrate deep harm against an entire community, and then entirely without invitation demand that those you harmed take steps to help you feel 'safe.' We are not interested in making him feel safe or comfortable communicating with us. The opposite, in fact: there is no room for State collaborators in our movements, and we would never take any action that might help pave the way for his return. When you snitch, you're out. Conspiracy Tour 2010 Demystifies AETA, Grand Juries and the RNC 8 (2010) | Terrorizing Dissent: A Documentary on Political Repression in St. Paul, MN (2008) | Resistance in the Streets of St. Paul Despite Police Violence (2008)