From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons *INFORMANT ALERT* Andrew Clark Darst tcantirepression [at] riseup.net)

Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 12:15 PM by Twin Cities Anti-Repression *INFORMANT ALERT*

(please circulate widely)

March 3rd, 2017



It was recently brought to our attention that someone claiming to be FBI

informant Andrew Clark Darst reached out to an anarchist organization in

an effort to get in contact with an individual

that he had met prior to the 2008 RNC in St. Paul.



Welcoming Committee in 2007. He used that position both to aid in a

Minnesota state felony conspiracy case against the RNC 8, and to entrap

an individual, Matt DePalma, in a federal case that landed DePalma a

42-month federal prison sentence.



We don't know for certain that this new communication actually came from

Darst; if it was him, we don't know if it was at the behest of his

handlers or of his own accord. We don't know this person's purpose in

reaching out since they didn't offer an explanation.



What we do know is that Darst is a paid FBI informant. He has already

proven through his collaboration with the State that he is untrustworthy

and a danger to all those around him, as well as to the friends, loved

ones and communities of those who open their lives to him. His actions

resulted in convictions, jail, and prison time for multiple people, in

addition to the stress, betrayal and hardship endured by many more.



Darst has also gone by the nicknames 'Panda' and 'Warchyld.' The email

used in this recent communication was:

More information about him is available here:

https://snitchwire.blogspot.com/2009/01/brandon-darbyandy-darst-mega-post.html,

and a picture is here: XXXX.



We urge anyone who may have been contacted in a similar manner to put

the information out publicly, as soon as possible; only the State

benefits when we keep their secrets for them. If you have been contacted

and want help/support moving forward, email



Building resistance movements strong enough to win requires not

cooperating with the State. We cannot afford to leave any room for those

who betray that principle.



We urge anyone who may have been contacted in a similar manner to put

the information out publicly, as soon as possible; only the State

benefits when we keep their secrets for them. If you have been contacted

and want help/support moving forward, email



Stay vigilant, stay strong, and fuck snitches.



Monica Bicking, Rob Czernik, Garrett Fitzgerald, Luce Guillen-Givins,

Erik O., Max Specktor, Eryn Trimmer Darst infiltrated the Twin Cities-based anarchist organization the RNCWelcoming Committee in 2007. He used that position both to aid in aMinnesota state felony conspiracy case against the RNC 8, and to entrapan individual, Matt DePalma, in a federal case that landed DePalma a42-month federal prison sentence.We don't know for certain that this new communication actually came fromDarst; if it was him, we don't know if it was at the behest of hishandlers or of his own accord. We don't know this person's purpose inreaching out since they didn't offer an explanation.What we do know is that Darst is a paid FBI informant. He has alreadyproven through his collaboration with the State that he is untrustworthyand a danger to all those around him, as well as to the friends, lovedones and communities of those who open their lives to him. His actionsresulted in convictions, jail, and prison time for multiple people, inaddition to the stress, betrayal and hardship endured by many more.Darst has also gone by the nicknames 'Panda' and 'Warchyld.' The emailused in this recent communication was: problematicpantry [at] keemail.me More information about him is available here:and a picture is here: XXXX.We urge anyone who may have been contacted in a similar manner to putthe information out publicly, as soon as possible; only the Statebenefits when we keep their secrets for them. If you have been contactedand want help/support moving forward, email tcantirepression [at] riseup.net Building resistance movements strong enough to win requires notcooperating with the State. We cannot afford to leave any room for thosewho betray that principle.We urge anyone who may have been contacted in a similar manner to putthe information out publicly, as soon as possible; only the Statebenefits when we keep their secrets for them. If you have been contactedand want help/support moving forward, email tcantirepression [at] riseup.net Stay vigilant, stay strong, and fuck snitches.Monica Bicking, Rob Czernik, Garrett Fitzgerald, Luce Guillen-Givins,Erik O., Max Specktor, Eryn Trimmer