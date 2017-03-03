top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons
*INFORMANT ALERT* Andrew Clark Darst
by Twin Cities Anti-Repression (tcantirepression [at] riseup.net)
Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 12:15 PM
*INFORMANT ALERT*
(please circulate widely)
March 3rd, 2017

It was recently brought to our attention that someone claiming to be FBI
informant Andrew Clark Darst reached out to an anarchist organization in
an effort to get in contact with an individual
that he had met prior to the 2008 RNC in St. Paul.
andrewdarst.jpg
Darst infiltrated the Twin Cities-based anarchist organization the RNC
Welcoming Committee in 2007. He used that position both to aid in a
Minnesota state felony conspiracy case against the RNC 8, and to entrap
an individual, Matt DePalma, in a federal case that landed DePalma a
42-month federal prison sentence.

We don't know for certain that this new communication actually came from
Darst; if it was him, we don't know if it was at the behest of his
handlers or of his own accord. We don't know this person's purpose in
reaching out since they didn't offer an explanation.

What we do know is that Darst is a paid FBI informant. He has already
proven through his collaboration with the State that he is untrustworthy
and a danger to all those around him, as well as to the friends, loved
ones and communities of those who open their lives to him. His actions
resulted in convictions, jail, and prison time for multiple people, in
addition to the stress, betrayal and hardship endured by many more.

Darst has also gone by the nicknames 'Panda' and 'Warchyld.' The email
used in this recent communication was: problematicpantry [at] keemail.me.
More information about him is available here:
https://snitchwire.blogspot.com/2009/01/brandon-darbyandy-darst-mega-post.html,
and a picture is here: XXXX.

We urge anyone who may have been contacted in a similar manner to put
the information out publicly, as soon as possible; only the State
benefits when we keep their secrets for them. If you have been contacted
and want help/support moving forward, email tcantirepression [at] riseup.net.

Building resistance movements strong enough to win requires not
cooperating with the State. We cannot afford to leave any room for those
who betray that principle.

Stay vigilant, stay strong, and fuck snitches.

Monica Bicking, Rob Czernik, Garrett Fitzgerald, Luce Guillen-Givins,
Erik O., Max Specktor, Eryn Trimmer
Add Your Comments
