top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$23.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Downtown Streets Blocked in Santa Cruz During International Women's Day Strike
Mon Mar 13 2017
Downtown Streets Blocked in Santa Cruz During International Women's Day Strike
Mon Mar 13 2017
Gender Strikes Organized Internationally as Follow-Up to Women's Marches
Downtown Streets Blocked in Santa Cruz During International Women's Day Strike
On March 8, striking community members marched through downtown Santa Cruz in solidarity with Women's Strikes organized around the world on International Women's Day as a follow up to the massive Women's Marches held on January 21, 2017, the day after the Inauguration of Trump.

Multiple events were planned for International Women's Day in Santa Cruz. The downtown march began at Louden Nelson Center and made its way to the Santa Cruz Town Clock where speakers were heard in front of the clock and in the street, where many of the participants held space at the big intersection at Water and Pacific. Streets were blocked for nearly an hour and a half.

One group participating in the March 8 demonstration was the UCSC March Collective, who invited the public to join in the call for solidarity with, "women, trans and queer people, muslims, immigrants, people of color, sex workers, survivors of violence, currently and formerly incarcerated people, and oppressed people everywhere." The march collective invited people of all genders to join the action, stating in an event announcement that, "We strike because we can't afford not to care."

Read More: photoDowntown Streets Blocked in Santa Cruz During International Women's Day Strike | photoInternational Women's Day 2017 Santa Cruz 3-8-17

Related Feature: Militant, Anti-Capitalist Feminists Call for International General Strike
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
03/13/17 Gender Strikes Organized Internationally as Follow-Up to Women's Marches Front Page | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/12/17 Vallejo Cop Spencer Bottomley Assaults Person Who Had Sat Down and Surrendered Front Page | Police State and Prisons | North Bay / Marin03/10/17 Conference Aims to Build Anti-Racist Front Against Oppression and Capitalism in Bay Area Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | San Francisco | East Bay | Immigrant Rights03/03/17 Janet Fardette of Leveelies Pushes the Idea that “Street Feeding” Keeps People Homeless Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/02/17 Youth Rise Up in Protest for Young Man Assaulted by LAPD Officer Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | California03/02/17 Bay Area Air Quality Mngmt District Employees Fired For Exposing Destruction of Records Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Labor & Workers | East Bay03/02/17 Santa Cruz City Council Votes Unanimously to Change Sanctuary Resolution to Ordinance Front Page | Police State and Prisons | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/24/17 Activists Protest HP Enterprise for Profiteering from Racism in Israel-Palestine and U.S. Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine02/24/17 Protest After Fresno Mayor Lee Brand Says City Will Not Provide Sanctuary for Immigrants Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights02/23/17 Shortly After Shutdowns of College Speaking Events, Milo Shunned by His Own People Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights02/17/17 Santa Cruz DA Won't File Charges Against Police Officer Who Killed Man Holding Garden Rake Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | Front Page
Publish Your News
Add an Event
browse articles article browse photos photo
browse videos video browse audio audio
Local Newswire
Global | Breaking
Resist Trump's BLM! Yes on Measure Z- Protect Our Water Monday Mar 13th 6:14 PM
The Road Not Taken Rick Longinotti, SC Desal Alternatives (1 comment) Monday Mar 13th 5:26 PM
Anti-Homeless Fence Decorating Party Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs (2 comments) Monday Mar 13th 5:16 PM
Downtown Streets Blocked in Santa Cruz During International Women's Day Strike Alex Darocy (2 comments) Friday Mar 10th 6:44 PM
Anti-Homeless Architecture — Anti-Homeless Fence at the Post Office in Santa Cruz Keith McHenry (5 comments) Thursday Mar 9th 7:52 PM
Court Support for DAMN Member Arrested at Houselessness Protest Direct Action Monterey Network Thursday Mar 9th 5:49 PM
Police Department Bombshell: ICE Inside SCPD Chris Krohn (1 comment) Wednesday Mar 8th 10:38 PM
International Women's Day 2017 Santa Cruz 3-8-17 AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th 6:28 PM
Santa Cruz Safeway: Remove Driscoll's Berries! Boycott Driscoll's (1 comment) Wednesday Mar 8th 3:47 PM
More Local News...
[ × close ]
Global Newswire
Local | Breaking
EPA Opens Civil Rights Investigation Over Pesticide Use In Hawai`i via Earthjustice Monday Mar 13th 5:35 PM
Court Clears California to Require Cancer Warning on Roundup Center for Biological Diversity Monday Mar 13th 4:56 PM
On First Day Trump Appointee Rolls Back Protections for Wildlife, Hunters From Toxic Lead Center for Biological Diversity Friday Mar 3rd 5:32 PM
Landmark Report: Hundreds of Native Bee Species Sliding Toward Extinction Center for Biological Diversity Wednesday Mar 1st 5:25 PM
Bertolini is not only an idiot Bruce Loisel (1 comment) Monday Feb 27th 12:12 PM
Cook Inlet Gas Pipeline Leak Shows Risks of Offshore Drilling Center for Biological Diversity Wednesday Feb 15th 5:44 PM
Human slaughterhouse: Mass hangings and extermination at Saydnaya prison, Syria Amnesty International Tuesday Feb 7th 1:36 PM
Trump’s Border Wall Will Harm People, Halt Recovery of Jaguars, Other Wildlife Center for Biological Diversity (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 31st 4:37 PM
Trump Orders Massive Rollback of Environmental Protections Center for Biological Diversity Monday Jan 30th 6:48 PM
More Global News...
[ × close ]
Other/Breaking News
Local | Global
Final Property for HWY 17 Wildlife Crossing Protected via Land Trust of Santa Cruz County (3 comments) Saturday Mar 4th 3:33 PM
KKK, other hate groups showing up in Bay Area San Francisco Chronicle (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 28th 9:51 PM
Cower or Continue? Bob Lamonica (1 comment) Wednesday Feb 22nd 9:07 PM
EPA Report Confirms Threat Posed By Fracking via Sierra Club Monday Dec 19th 6:47 PM
Hwy 17 Wildlife Tunnel in Sight: Land Trust Completes Funding for Land Protection via Land Trust of Santa Cruz County Monday Dec 19th 6:20 PM
Plastics BAN list report identifies most harmful plastic products and alternatives in CA Surfrider Foundation Tuesday Dec 6th 2:14 PM
Offer Accepted! Muckrock Offers To Check For Local Police Surveillance Of Social Media Razer Ray Tuesday Oct 25th 8:05 PM
CA Transportation Commission Commits $3.1 Million for Land Trust’s Hwy 17 Wildlife Crossing via Land Trust of Santa Cruz County Friday Oct 21st 9:35 PM
Fracking and measure Z AutumnSun Friday Oct 21st 11:05 AM
Open Newswire...
[ × close ]
feed
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code