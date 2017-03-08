|
International Women's Day 2017 Santa Cruz 3-8-17
International Women's Day 2017 Santa Cruz 3-8-17
Streets in downtown Santa Cruz were shut down while many people demonstrated for International Women's Day 2017
Main intersection shut down by a very large group of people demonstrated. The intersection at Water/ Mission, Front and Pacific was shutdown for over an hour! Please see pictures here and a few more at my FaceBook site........https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10211508363359790.1073742065.1085185228&type=3&uploaded=44
