Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Racial Justice | Womyn
International Women's Day 2017 Santa Cruz 3-8-17
by AutumnSun
Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
Streets in downtown Santa Cruz were shut down while many people demonstrated for International Women's Day 2017
sm_064.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Main intersection shut down by a very large group of people demonstrated. The intersection at Water/ Mission, Front and Pacific was shutdown for over an hour! Please see pictures here and a few more at my FaceBook site........https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10211508363359790.1073742065.1085185228&type=3&uploaded=44
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_007.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_009.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_010.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_017.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_020.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_023.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_029.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_034.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_036.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_039.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_040.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_045.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_048.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_056.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_060.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_069.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_075.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_107.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 6:28 PM
sm_114.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Add Your Comments
