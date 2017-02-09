top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Militant, Anti-Capitalist Feminists Call for International General Strike
Thu Feb 9 2017 (Updated 02/10/17)
Militant, Anti-Capitalist Feminists Call for International General Strike
Thu Feb 9 2017 (Updated 02/10/17)
International Women's General Strike on March 8: Walk Out, March and Demonstrate
Militant, Anti-Capitalist Feminists Call for International General Strike
Together, Linda Martín Alcoff, Cinzia Arruzza, Tithi Bhattacharya, Nancy Fraser, Barbara Ransby, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Rasmea Yousef Odeh, and Angela Davis write:

The massive women’s marches of 21 January may mark the beginning of a new wave of militant feminist struggle. But what exactly will be its focus? In our view, it is not enough to oppose Trump and his aggressively misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and racist policies. We also need to target the ongoing neoliberal attack on social provision and labor rights.

While Trump’s blatant misogyny was the immediate trigger for the huge response on 21 January, the attack on women (and all working people) long predates his administration. Women’s conditions of life, especially those of women of color and of working, unemployed and migrant women, have steadily deteriorated over the last 30 years, thanks to financialization and corporate globalization.

Let us join together on 8 March to strike, walk out, march and demonstrate. Let us use the occasion of this international day of action to be done with lean-in feminism and to build in its place a feminism for the 99%, a grassroots, anti-capitalist feminism – a feminism in solidarity with working women, their families and their allies throughout the world.

photoRead More

Related Feature: Millions of Women Take a Stand Against Trump the Day After Inauguration
02/09/17 International Women's General Strike on March 8: Walk Out, March and Demonstrate Front Page | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn | U.S. | International
