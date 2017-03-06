From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Womyn View other events for the week of 3/ 8/2017

Strike & Dig at UC Gill Tract Community Farm Date Wednesday March 08 Time 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM Location Details UC Gill Tract Community Farm

is in Berkeley on San Pablo Ave, at the intersection with Marin Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Katrina Wehrheim

Working on social change and ready to see concrete results?



Join us at UC Gill Tract Farm in Berkeley for a day (or any couple of hours you can manage) of connecting with community and the earth, and to #getshitdone!



The UC Gill Tract Community Farm is an urban farm that aims to supply fresh organic food to anyone who lacks access to it in our East Bay communities. Our concrete goal for Wednesday will be to prepare a new area for the planting of indigenous foodways (



9:30-10:30 breakfast potluck and basic orientation

10:30-3 #getshitdone, with lunch break

3-4 community circle or (optional) #getmoreshitdone



BRING: work clothes (layers!), boots or sturdy shoes, water bottle, sunscreen, breakfast/lunch/snacks, your own mug/plate/silverware (no paper plates or disposing of plastic, please), and your favorite tools/gloves (or use the farm's).



ACCESSIBILITY: This is a physical labor project on uneven ground. If you have any questions or concerns, don't hesitate to post your questions here or directly message Katrina Wehrheim.



CHILDCARE: kids from age 3 are welcome to join the farm day of



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Watch the inspirational story of how a hard fought struggle led to a collaborative community project between UC Berkeley and the local community. 'Occupy The Farm'



