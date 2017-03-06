top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Womyn View other events for the week of 3/ 8/2017
Strike & Dig at UC Gill Tract Community Farm
Date Wednesday March 08
Time 9:30 AM - 4:30 PM
Location Details
UC Gill Tract Community Farm
is in Berkeley on San Pablo Ave, at the intersection with Marin
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorKatrina Wehrheim
Want to strike but don't know how, where, and why?
Working on social change and ready to see concrete results?

Join us at UC Gill Tract Farm in Berkeley for a day (or any couple of hours you can manage) of connecting with community and the earth, and to #getshitdone!

The UC Gill Tract Community Farm is an urban farm that aims to supply fresh organic food to anyone who lacks access to it in our East Bay communities. Our concrete goal for Wednesday will be to prepare a new area for the planting of indigenous foodways (http://www.nativeland.org/native-foodways). There will also be plenty of alternative projects - e.g. harvesting for food pantries - for all levels of physical ability. So bring your friends and your kids (see below) and join us for any part of the day:

9:30-10:30 breakfast potluck and basic orientation
10:30-3 #getshitdone, with lunch break
3-4 community circle or (optional) #getmoreshitdone

BRING: work clothes (layers!), boots or sturdy shoes, water bottle, sunscreen, breakfast/lunch/snacks, your own mug/plate/silverware (no paper plates or disposing of plastic, please), and your favorite tools/gloves (or use the farm's).

ACCESSIBILITY: This is a physical labor project on uneven ground. If you have any questions or concerns, don't hesitate to post your questions here or directly message Katrina Wehrheim.

CHILDCARE: kids from age 3 are welcome to join the farm day of http://www.fivecreeksstudio.org/programs.html

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Watch the inspirational story of how a hard fought struggle led to a collaborative community project between UC Berkeley and the local community. 'Occupy The Farm' http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHwJ6PoE19s

For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2341862136...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 6th, 2017 11:50 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
