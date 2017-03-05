Refuse Fascism Calls everyone to take the streets

Wednesday March 8, International Women's Day



NO!

Women are NOT Bitches, Hoes, Punching Bags, Breeding-Machines, or Sex Objects!

Abortion On Demand and Without Apology!

Drive Out the Trump-Pence Regime – No Fascist USA!



March up to Union Square with chants, drums and banners. We can reach thousands and more with our message that we refuse to accept this fascist regime, and we refuse to accept the assault on women that is at the very core of this regime, and we must OUST this regime.



Donald Trump is the Sexual-Predator-In-Chief who's spent decades using, groping, humiliating, belittling and bullying women. Mike Pence is a Christian fascist who has spent decades waging war on women's right to abortion, birth control and basic humanity. They've already reimposed and massively expanded the Global Gag Rule, denying millions of women worldwide access to abortion and other essential healthcare, and condemning thousands to death. They're moving fast to remake the courts, to defund Planned Parenthood, and to slam women backwards in countless hideous and enslaving ways. This misogyny is a key plank of their all-round fascist remaking of America that MUST NOT BE ALLOWED.



Take to the Streets! Bring your signs, your friends, your classmates, and your FURY!

Drive Out the Trump-Pence Regime – In the Name of Humanity!



We are calling for everyone in the Bay Area to the march. There are many different actions called for on March 8. We should support these actions, when we can we should go to them, talk to people and bring out Refuse Fascism. Some further plans along these lines may come later. But the main thing we should do on March 8, is join together, as Refuse Fascism, and reach thousands with our march. We need to mobilize as many people as we can to be part of this.



Who can help with making signs and getting this out on the internet? If this goes well, we will get the NO! out to thousands and more, we will get the new Call out to thousands, we can find many people who will want to be part of Refuse Fascism.

original image (1200x1198) Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 5th, 2017 6:14 PM