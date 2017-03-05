top
$23.00 donated in past month
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn View other events for the week of 3/ 8/2017
Int'l Women's Day Speakout: Women Resist!
Date Wednesday March 08
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Location Details
24th St. BART
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Women Resist: Fighting for liberation in the era of Trump!

From defunding Planned Parenthood, attacking trans rights, bulking up the bloated military budget and privatizing public education to dividing immigrant families and scapegoating Muslims, the Trump agenda represents an all out assault on the people of the United States and the world. Women across the world are marking International Women's Day with protest against attacks on women's rights and celebrations of our victories in the struggle so far. Many have planned to strike for a Day Without a Woman.

Celebrate International Women's Day and help build the struggle in the streets and join the Party for Socialism and Liberation's speakout against the sexist, racist and bigoted Trump agenda!
