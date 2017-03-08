From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers | Womyn Women Stand Up And Speak Out On 2017 Women's Day In SF-Defend Women And Worker Rights by Labor Video Project

Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 5:08 PM Hundreds of women joined together in San Francisco to defend women and worker rights. They attacked racist attacks on immigrants and the militarization pushed by the capitalists.

original image (4032x3024)

Production Of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Hundreds of women joined together on March 8, 2017 in San Franicsco on International Women's Day to defend against the escalating attacks on women, children and all working people. Participants discussed the growing privatization of education and the attacks on public services and working people including the attack on immigrant workers. The defense of all workers including sex workers was a a focus at the rally. Writer Cecile Pineda who attended called Trump a boil on the ass of America and discussed the role of racism in the United States as well as the dangers facing people in Fukushima. Speakers said women's rights are civil rights.Production Of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/qNzcXoBsePo

original image (4032x3024) Racism, capitalism and imperialism were connected at the Women's day rally. https://youtu.be/qNzcXoBsePo Alice Smith, a trades women with IUOE Local 39 attended the Women's Day rally. https://youtu.be/qNzcXoBsePo

original image (4032x3024) Women workers who were members of OPEIU 3 attended the rally and spoke about the fight for labor and women rights. https://youtu.be/qNzcXoBsePo