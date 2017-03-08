top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers | Womyn
Women Stand Up And Speak Out On 2017 Women's Day In SF-Defend Women And Worker Rights
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 5:08 PM
Hundreds of women joined together in San Francisco to defend women and worker rights. They attacked racist attacks on immigrants and the militarization pushed by the capitalists.
sm_womens_day_sf3-8-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of women joined together on March 8, 2017 in San Franicsco on International Women's Day to defend against the escalating attacks on women, children and all working people. Participants discussed the growing privatization of education and the attacks on public services and working people including the attack on immigrant workers. The defense of all workers including sex workers was a a focus at the rally. Writer Cecile Pineda who attended called Trump a boil on the ass of America and discussed the role of racism in the United States as well as the dangers facing people in Fukushima. Speakers said women's rights are civil rights.
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/qNzcXoBsePo
§A Speaker At the rally discussed the history of Women's day
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 5:08 PM
sm_womens_day_speaker_sf3-8-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Racism, capitalism and imperialism were connected at the Women's day rally.
https://youtu.be/qNzcXoBsePo
§Trades Women From IUOE Local 39 Attended
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 5:08 PM
Alice Smith, a trades women with IUOE Local 39 attended the Women's Day rally.
https://youtu.be/qNzcXoBsePo
§Women Workers From Yerba Buena Cultural Center Attended
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 5:08 PM
sm_women_workers_from_yerba_buena_area_attended.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Women workers who were members of OPEIU 3 attended the rally and spoke about the fight for labor and women rights.
https://youtu.be/qNzcXoBsePo
Add Your Comments
