“Many stories matter. Stories have been used to dispossess and to malign. But stories can also be used to empower, and to humanize. Stories can break the dignity of a people. But stories can also repair that broken dignity.” ― Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Novelist



From the Declaration of Sentiments at Seneca Falls in 1848 to the UN’s First World Conference on Women in Mexico City, women’s rights have come a long way. Today, the Bay Area is home to many who continue to strive for the future of women locally and globally.



Join World Affairs on International Women’s Day to commemorate these milestones by hearing stories of empowerment from the advocates themselves. Enjoy a series of lightning talks on their impressive work followed by a chance to speak candidly about women’s rights, the disparate challenges women still face and what fuels the passion to fight for women worldwide.



SPEAKERS



Linda J. Calhoun

Executive Producer, Career Girls



Ana Teresa Fernández

Multimedia Artist



Musimbi Kanyoro

President and CEO, Global Fund for Women

