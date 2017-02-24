From the Open-Publishing Calendar
International Women's Day Town Hall
Date
Wednesday March 08
Time
6:30 PM
8:00 PM
Location Details
World Affairs Auditorium
312 Sutter Street, Suite 200
San Francisco, CA
Event Type
Panel Discussion
|World Affairs
“Many stories matter. Stories have been used to dispossess and to malign. But stories can also be used to empower, and to humanize. Stories can break the dignity of a people. But stories can also repair that broken dignity.” ― Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Novelist
From the Declaration of Sentiments at Seneca Falls in 1848 to the UN’s First World Conference on Women in Mexico City, women’s rights have come a long way. Today, the Bay Area is home to many who continue to strive for the future of women locally and globally.
Join World Affairs on International Women’s Day to commemorate these milestones by hearing stories of empowerment from the advocates themselves. Enjoy a series of lightning talks on their impressive work followed by a chance to speak candidly about women’s rights, the disparate challenges women still face and what fuels the passion to fight for women worldwide.
SPEAKERS
Linda J. Calhoun
Executive Producer, Career Girls
Ana Teresa Fernández
Multimedia Artist
Musimbi Kanyoro
President and CEO, Global Fund for Women