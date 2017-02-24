top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Women's Day Town Hall
International Women's Day Town Hall
Date Wednesday March 08
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
World Affairs Auditorium
312 Sutter Street, Suite 200
San Francisco, CA
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorWorld Affairs
“Many stories matter. Stories have been used to dispossess and to malign. But stories can also be used to empower, and to humanize. Stories can break the dignity of a people. But stories can also repair that broken dignity.” ― Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Novelist

From the Declaration of Sentiments at Seneca Falls in 1848 to the UN’s First World Conference on Women in Mexico City, women’s rights have come a long way. Today, the Bay Area is home to many who continue to strive for the future of women locally and globally.

Join World Affairs on International Women’s Day to commemorate these milestones by hearing stories of empowerment from the advocates themselves. Enjoy a series of lightning talks on their impressive work followed by a chance to speak candidly about women’s rights, the disparate challenges women still face and what fuels the passion to fight for women worldwide.

SPEAKERS

Linda J. Calhoun
Executive Producer, Career Girls

Ana Teresa Fernández
Multimedia Artist

Musimbi Kanyoro
President and CEO, Global Fund for Women
For more event information:
http://www.worldaffairs.org/events/event/1696
Added to the calendar on Friday Feb 24th, 2017 1:33 PM
