|
International Working Women's Day
|
Date
|
Wednesday March 08
|
Time
|
6:00 PM
-
8:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Hinson Campus Center, Conference Room B
De Anza College
21250 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Cupertino, CA 95014
|
Event Type
|
Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Intl Working Women's Day Coalition
|Email
|sjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org
|Phone
|408-297-2299
|
Rise Resist Unite !!!
Celebrate International Working Women's Day!
Join us for a South Bay celebration and community open mic with local community organizations.
Free and open to the public.
VTA bus routes 23, 25, 54, 55, 81, 323
Campus parking is $3.
International Working Women's Day: Download flyer PDF here.