From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Working Women's Day

Date: Wednesday March 08
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
International Working Women's Day
Date Wednesday March 08
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Hinson Campus Center, Conference Room B
De Anza College
21250 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Cupertino, CA 95014
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorIntl Working Women's Day Coalition
Emailsjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
Rise Resist Unite !!!

Celebrate International Working Women's Day!

Join us for a South Bay celebration and community open mic with local community organizations.

Free and open to the public.

VTA bus routes 23, 25, 54, 55, 81, 323
Campus parking is $3.
sm_flyer_-_iwd_-_deanza_-_20170308_s.jpg
original image (466x600)
For more event information:
http://sanjose.carpediem.cd/events/2839070...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 5th, 2017 4:52 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§Download flyer PDF
by Intl Working Women's Day Coalition Sunday Mar 5th, 2017 4:52 PM
flyer_-_iwd_-_deanza_-_20170308.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (117.3kb)
International Working Women's Day: Download flyer PDF here.
http://sanjose.carpediem.cd/events/2839070...
Add Your Comments
