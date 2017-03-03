|
More
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fri Mar 3 2017Anti-Homeless Group Tries to Drive Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs Out of Sight
Fri Mar 3 2017Does “Street Feeding” Really Keep People Homeless?
Keith McHenry writes: The most common government response to the suffering of those being forced into homelessness is the passage of laws against being homeless. Laws against sleeping, sitting, asking for money, living outside, or what officials call “quality of life crimes” make this bad situation even worse, and make the lives of homeless men, women, and children even more miserable.
Another aspect of this punitive response to homelessness is passage of laws prohibiting the public sharing of meals with the hungry. The hope is that hiding from public view the problem of homelessness will make it go away. This is an all too common tactic in cities across the country. Over 70 have passed laws that ban or place restrictions on the public sharing of meals. Orlando, Florida has a twice-a-year limit per park on providing free meals to the hungry. Ft. Lauderdale restricted the meals by requiring a permit and making it illegal to provide meals within 500 feet from any building, and provide toilet facilities, essentially eliminating all possible locations and making it impossible to comply with the permit restrictions. To justify all this, municipal authorities are citing a new theory that claims that “street feeding is unproductive, very enabling, and it keeps people out of [substance abuse] recovery programs.”
One of those seeking to drive the homeless and groups that share food from public sight, and to make public food sharing impossible, is Janet Fardette, founder of the Leveelies — a group of volunteers that pick up trash along the San Lorenzo River levees in Santa Cruz, California. In her 2009 letter to the local paper, “Time to take back downtown Santa Cruz,” she wrote, “Our city no longer belongs to us. It has been taken over by drug addicts, homeless, panhandlers and the like.”
Read More
Related Feature: 35th Anniversary of Food Not Bombs
03/03/17 Does “Street Feeding” Really Keep People Homeless? Health, Housing, and Public Services | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/02/17 Youth Rise Up in Protest for Young Man Assaulted by LAPD Officer Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Education & Student Activism | California03/02/17 Bay Area Air Quality Mngmt District Employees Fired For Exposing Destruction of Records Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Labor & Workers | East Bay03/02/17 Santa Cruz City Council Votes Unanimously to Change Sanctuary Resolution to Ordinance Front Page | Police State and Prisons | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/24/17 Activists Protest HP Enterprise for Profiteering from Racism in Israel-Palestine and U.S. Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International | Palestine02/24/17 Protest After Fresno Mayor Lee Brand Says City Will Not Provide Sanctuary for Immigrants Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights02/23/17 Shortly After Shutdowns of College Speaking Events, Milo Shunned by His Own People Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Education & Student Activism | Central Valley | East Bay | U.S. | Immigrant Rights02/17/17 Santa Cruz DA Won't File Charges Against Police Officer Who Killed Man Holding Garden Rake Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/16/17 Nationwide Ramp-Up of Highly Militarized ICE Raids Includes California's Central Coast Front Page | Police State and Prisons | California | U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/15/17 Number of Monarchs Overwintering in California Remains Low Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S. | International | Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia02/15/17 Civil Rights Groups Condemn New York City's Fordham University Ban on SJP Front Page | Education & Student Activism | U.S. | PalestineRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing, and Public Services
The Next Big Thing: A Rent Control/Rent Stabilization Ordinance in Santa Cruz Friday Mar 3rd 11:41 AM
Steve Schlicht and Take Back Santa Cruz are Linked to Hate Sites (5 comments) Thursday Mar 2nd 6:54 PM
Anti-homeless group tries to drive Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs out of sight (1 comment) Thursday Mar 2nd 1:36 AM
International Women's Day Strike! (1 comment) Wednesday Mar 1st 6:34 PM
No Walls, No Borders: Boycott Granite Construction Wednesday Mar 1st 6:23 PM
SCPD/ICE Plot Thickens: Chief Vogel Admits ICE Agent Embedded in SCPD (1 comment) Wednesday Mar 1st 3:45 PM
Santa Cruz Raid Scandal Underscores Need for CA Values Act Tuesday Feb 28th 4:39 AM
Following Fast and Fancy City Council footwork, Freedom Sleepers return for 86th Time (1 comment) Monday Feb 27th 10:35 PM
Santa Cruz Police Cooperate with ICE on Militarized Immigration Raids (2 comments) Thursday Feb 23rd 8:22 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
On First Day Trump Appointee Rolls Back Protections for Wildlife, Hunters From Toxic Lead Friday Mar 3rd 5:32 PM
Landmark Report: Hundreds of Native Bee Species Sliding Toward Extinction Wednesday Mar 1st 5:25 PM
Bertolini is not only an idiot (1 comment) Monday Feb 27th 12:12 PM
Cook Inlet Gas Pipeline Leak Shows Risks of Offshore Drilling Wednesday Feb 15th 5:44 PM
Human slaughterhouse: Mass hangings and extermination at Saydnaya prison, Syria Tuesday Feb 7th 1:36 PM
Trump’s Border Wall Will Harm People, Halt Recovery of Jaguars, Other Wildlife (1 comment) Tuesday Jan 31st 4:37 PM
Trump Orders Massive Rollback of Environmental Protections Monday Jan 30th 6:48 PM
100 Days of Resistance Sunday Jan 29th 11:41 PM
Trump Puts Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines Back on Table Tuesday Jan 24th 4:13 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
KKK, other hate groups showing up in Bay Area (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 28th 9:51 PM
Cower or Continue? (1 comment) Wednesday Feb 22nd 9:07 PM
EPA Report Confirms Threat Posed By Fracking Monday Dec 19th 6:47 PM
Hwy 17 Wildlife Tunnel in Sight: Land Trust Completes Funding for Land Protection Monday Dec 19th 6:20 PM
Plastics BAN list report identifies most harmful plastic products and alternatives in CA Tuesday Dec 6th 2:14 PM
Offer Accepted! Muckrock Offers To Check For Local Police Surveillance Of Social Media Tuesday Oct 25th 8:05 PM
CA Transportation Commission Commits $3.1 Million for Land Trust’s Hwy 17 Wildlife Crossing Friday Oct 21st 9:35 PM
Fracking and measure Z Friday Oct 21st 11:05 AM
CA Coastal National Monument Expansion: One Step Closer to Reality Thursday Sep 29th 8:20 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]